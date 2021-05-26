Royals put end to Rays' 11-game winning streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays' 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.

Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays. Tampa Bay's winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

"We had a great run," Hill said. "We'll start another one tomorrow."

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier called the stretch "incredible."

"I think we were all waiting for, not necessarily an 11-game win streak, but to kind of bust out of the shell and get guys swinging the bats and just feeding off our pitchers," Kiermaier said.

Keller (4-4) allowed 1 run, 4 hits, 4 walks and struck out 7. Jake Brentz went 1 1/3 innings before Kyle Zimmer got two outs to get his second save.

"Brad was as good as I've seen him," Royals Manager Mike Matheny said. "I thought he had very good rhythm. I thought his tempo, his execution on his fastball and slider were good. Probably the best change ups we've seen from him."

Perez put the Royals up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single off Hill (3-2).

Hill gave up 2 runs and 6 hits and didn't issue a walk over 8 innings. Over his last six starts, the lefty has allowed five earned runs over 35 2/3 innings, but has a 2-2 record.

Hill became the oldest player to appear in a game with the Rays at 41 years, 75 days. Hall of Famer Wade Boggs was 41 years, 73 days old when he played his final game on Aug. 27, 1999.

Hill retired his first 10 batters before Carlos Santana tied it 1-1 in the fourth with a home run. It was his 250th homer, which moved him within one of tying Tony Clark for 13th place all-time among switch-hitters.

The Royals have won seven of 10 after an 11-game losing streak.

Brett Phillips had a single leading off the Rays third that went off Keller's glove, stole second, went to third on a grounder and scored on a hit by Yandy Diaz.

Kansas City shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing the first 45 games this season with a right oblique sprain, doubled twice in four at-bats. He was hurt in the Royals' final spring training game on March 29.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 2 Steven Matz returned to New York with his finest outing in two years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run and Toronto beat the Yankees. Corey Kluber (4-3), making his first start after pitching a no-hitter for the Yankees, had his outing cut short by shoulder tightness. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner will have a MRI.

TIGERS 4, INDIANS 1 Aaron Civale dominated Detroit again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in Cleveland's victory. Civale (7-1) improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season.

TWINS 7, ORIOLES 4 Rob Refsnyder homered and doubled twice, Jorge Polanco also homered and the Minnesota Twins beat Baltimore for the Orioles' eighth consecutive loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, ROCKIES 1 Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomas Nido hit a tiebreaking home run to send New York past Colorado. Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon's solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 3 Joc Pederson hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season. Arrieta (5-4) went 5 innings and gave up 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 5 hits with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.

REDS 2, NATIONALS 1 Eugenio Suarez homered off Washington ace Max Scherzer (4-3) in his first career start as a leadoff hitter, Tyler Mahle allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Cincinnati beat the Nationals.

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 0 Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia defeated Miami. Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez (2-0) struck out five and walked three.

PADRES 7, BREWERS 1 Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 3, RED SOX 1 Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with Boston, and Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble to lead Atlanta.