Safety advice offered to holiday celebrants

Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services is offering tips to help keep people safe during the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Tip 1: Food safety -- Refrigerate all perishable food within two hours, one hour if the temperature outside is above 90 degrees. To guard against cross-contamination, keep uncooked meats away from other foods, a services news release said.

To avoid food poisoning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends cooking fresh poultry to 165 degrees, hamburgers to 160 degrees and beef to at least 145 degrees.

Tip 2: Grill safety -- Consumers should thoroughly clear a grill of any grease or dust. Check the tubes leading into the burner for any blockages from insects or food grease that can cause an uncontrolled fire. Do not use a grill in a garage, breezeway, carport or porch or near any surface that can catch fire. Also, always follow the manufacturer's instructions that come with the grill.

Tip 3: Water safety -- People should avoid alcohol when swimming or boating and wear life jackets whenever they are on a boat. Make sure young children are supervised at all times when near the beach, on a boat, or by a pool or hot tub. Don't swim alone or in bad weather. Learn to swim and teach children to swim.

"We also recommend that you learn CPR in case of an emergency," the release said.

Tip 5: Travel safety -- Do not drink and drive or travel with anyone who has been drinking. Take along a traveler's first-aid kit for common emergencies. Wear seat belts at all times. Make sure the vehicle has been properly serviced and is in good working condition before taking a long road trip.

"Familiarize yourself with your surroundings if you are in an unfamiliar place and know where the nearest emergency room is. Also, avoid talking or texting on a cell phone while driving," the release said.

Details: Lt. Larry Murray, assistant fire marshal, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2057 or www.pineblufffire.com.