State sees 183 new covid cases

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 183 - a smaller increase than the one a day earlier and the previous Wednesday.

After rising to 200 on Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 11, to 189.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,827.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell for the second straight day, going from 37 as of Tuesday to 33.

Wednesday's increase in cases was smaller by 61 than the one a week earlier. It followed an increase of 329 on Tuesday, which was the state's largest one-day increase in more than a month.

As on Tuesday, the Health Department's daily report on the number of test results it had received was down compared to a week earlier.

The department said Wednesday it had received the results of 2,705 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and antigen tests that had been performed Tuesday, which was more than 1,000 fewer than the number it reported a week earlier.

The number of vaccine doses that had been administered in the state, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 8,601.

That was down by almost 1,200 from the number reported a week earlier.

After rising a day earlier, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by 170, to 8,180.

