COLLEGE SPORTS

Track and soccer complex in works for UAPB

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff athletic program is looking to make a significant upgrade for its track and soccer teams.

The school announced it plans to build a multi-use track and soccer complex. The center will be designed to not only host UAPB track and field events but also local and regional competitions, such as the special Olympics.

The complex will include a rubberized track, stands, facilities for both home and visiting teams, educational and wellness work spaces, concessions area and a specialized turf soccer field. According to a news release, $200,000 in contributions and pledges already have been secured from alumni and supporters. UAPB is hoping to raise $500,000 for the roll-out phase of the project.

-- Erick Taylor

FOOTBALL

ASU assistant leaving

Arkansas State University special teams coordinator Steve Hauser is leaving the program, the 31-year-old announced via Twitter on Tuesday night.

"Thank you Coach Jones & Arkansas State for this opportunity," Hauser wrote. "At this time, I've taken a position outside of football."

The 31-year-old assistant joined Coach Butch Jones' coaching staff in January after three seasons at Iowa State. Hauser previously worked under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State and with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

-- Eli Lederman