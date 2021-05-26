Forecasters: Chance for damaging winds, hail predicted Thursday in state

Thunderstorms expected to move into northern and western Arkansas late Thursday will bring a chance for strong winds and hail to the state, forecasters said.

Northern Arkansas is at a slight to enhanced risk of experiencing severe weather hazards, including quarter-sized hail and wind speeds of up to 80 mph, according to a briefing issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Central Arkansas, meanwhile, is at a “marginal risk” for those conditions, the briefing shows.

Since Tuesday, the forecasters estimated that as much as six inches of rain had fallen in some parts of the state.

