Forecasters: Chance for damaging winds, hail predicted Thursday in state

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:10 p.m.
A forecast map from the National Weather Service shows the risk of severe weather hazards Thursday into Friday. (National Weather Service)

Thunderstorms expected to move into northern and western Arkansas late Thursday will bring a chance for strong winds and hail to the state, forecasters said.

Northern Arkansas is at a slight to enhanced risk of experiencing severe weather hazards, including quarter-sized hail and wind speeds of up to 80 mph, according to a briefing issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Central Arkansas, meanwhile, is at a “marginal risk” for those conditions, the briefing shows.

Since Tuesday, the forecasters estimated that as much as six inches of rain had fallen in some parts of the state.

