Thyer plans bid to succeed judge on appeals court

A circuit judge from Jonesboro announced Tuesday that she will run for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals set to be vacated by a judge's retirement.

Craighead County Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer, 51, is running to replace Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Phillip Whiteaker, who plans to retire when his term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

The seat is Position 2 in the Court of Appeals' District 1, which includes Craighead, Clay, Crittenden, Mississippi, Poinsett, Greene, Woodruff, White, Monroe, Lonoke, Cross and Prairie counties.

Thyer was appointed circuit judge by then-Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2005 and again by then-Gov. Mike Beebe in 2007.

In a news release, Thyer said she handled a large and diverse docket that has included every court division and has presided over more than 40 civil and criminal jury trials.

She said she had enjoyed her time as circuit judge and looked forward to continuing to serve people in the area throughout her candidacy.

"I believe my broad experience as a circuit judge and an active member of organizations serving the bar, the judiciary, and the public have prepared me to take on this important role as a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals," Thyer said in the release.

Thyer is a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law and holds a master's degree in judicial studies from the University of Nevada at Reno, which partners with the National Judicial College. She is the first woman in the state to have earned that degree, her news release states.

She lives in Jonesboro with her husband, former U.S. Attorney and former state Rep. Chris Thyer, D-Jonesboro. They have two sons: Jack, 21, and Will, 16.

Whiteaker, 61, of Cabot is one of at least two judges on the Arkansas Court of Appeals who are not seeking reelection.

He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in April that he had enjoyed his time as a judge but felt it was time to move on. He has served on the Court of Appeals since 2013.

Larry Vaught, 74, of Little Rock also plans to retire at the end of his term. Vaught told the Democrat-Gazette in April that he isn't running again because state law would require him to forfeit his judicial retirement if he started a new term.

Another member of the Appeals Court, Judge Raymond Abramson of Holly Grove wouldn't say Tuesday whether he plans to run for reelection or retire but said he would make an announcement at a later date. At 70, Abramson would also have to forfeit his judicial retirement if reelected to the bench.

The nonpartisan judicial election and partisan primary election is May 24, 2022, according to the secretary of state's office.

Monday marked the first day that 2022 judicial candidates could announce their campaigns. Under Rule 4.2 of the Arkansas Judicial Code of Conduct, judicial candidates are barred from establishing campaign committees or speaking about their candidacies more than 365 days before the election.

Judges on the state Court of Appeals are paid $179,123 annually. The court's chief judge is paid $181,855 a year.

The court is made up of 12 judges who serve staggered eight-year terms.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.