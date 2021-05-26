Troopers: Texas man killed after tractor-trailer overturns

A Texas man was killed in a rural Clark County crash after his tractor-trailer overturned last Wednesday, troopers said.

Freddie Donaldson, 35, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2020 International west on Interstate 30 around 8:43 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle began to rotate clockwise, before overturning multiple times over the driver’s side, troopers said.

The vehicle traveled across the north roadside ditch and onto Echols Road, where it came to a rest, the report states.

Donaldson was pronounced dead Sunday morning, troopers said.

A passenger in the tractor-trailer, a 47-year-old from Houston was injured as a result of the crash.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the incident as clear and dry.

At least 233 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.