UAMS getting started on proton center

Construction of a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences oncology center that will be the only medical provider in the state that can offer proton beam therapy -- a radiation treatment -- is scheduled to begin in mid-June.

The new building will accommodate the proton center in partnership with Arkansas Children's Hospital, Baptist Health and Proton International. Officials held a "groundbreaking" ceremony Tuesday to mark the occasion.

Proton therapy, an alternative to radiation therapy, uses a precisely focused, high-energy beam to target tumors, often in hard-to-reach areas, without affecting surrounding healthy, growing tissue.

Nationally, there are fewer than 40 proton centers, according to UAMS. The closest to Arkansas are in Memphis and Shreveport, UAMS said.

With the opening of the UAMS facility in 2023, Arkansans "will no longer have to leave the state for this highly effective treatment," said the UAMS chancellor, Dr. Cam Patterson.

UAMS' Radiation Oncology Center, part of the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, already offers the latest technology in radiation treatments. But the new 52,249 square-foot-building, will accommodate three new linear accelerators.

Linear accelerators are machines that customize high-energy X-rays and provide edge radiosurgery, a nonsurgical technique used to destroy tumors in the brain and spine with end-to-end accuracy of less than 1 millimeter; radiotherapy with motion management, which controls radiation directed at tumors that move as patients breathe; and adaptive therapy, the most advanced form of cancer treatment, which allows clinicians to adapt to daily changes in the tumors' shape and position over the course of treatment to better target the cancer and spare normal tissue.

The building, including furnishings, will cost $65 million. WD&D Architects, with offices in Little Rock and Fayetteville, will work with Tsoi Kobus Design as architects. Tsoi Kobus Design, based in Boston, has been involved in a number of proton therapy centers, including in Houston; St. Louis; Peoria, Ill.; Gainesville, Fla.; and Flint, Mich.

Kinco Constructors of Little Rock will take the lead on construction. Kinco will start to mobilize equipment and officially start construction June 16, a UAMS spokeswoman said.

The UAMS center -- which will have three floors and face W. Capitol Avenue, between Pine and Cedar streets, in Little Rock -- will be set up like this:

• First floor: a consultation room, a computerized tomography room, treatment rooms, clinical rooms, an exam area, a staff lounge, a conference room and physician offices in the clinical space.

• Second floor: the proton machine, a CT room to prepare patients for proton therapy, a high-dose radiation room, gowning rooms, recovery rooms, an anesthesia room, work rooms, eight exam rooms, a large work room for physics staff and more physician offices.

• Third floor: a cooling room for the proton machine, and mechanical and storage areas. The third floor will have unused space for future needs.

An enclosed heated and cooled skywalk will connect the building to UAMS' Parking Deck 3.

UAMS said that it is the only radiation oncology center in the state that treats children.

The Radiation Oncology Center at the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute will be part of the academic medical center's planned application for National Cancer Institute status, an oft-stated goal, Patterson said in November.