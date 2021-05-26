UNDER THE RADAR: Lake Villiage’s Delonte Armour

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Lake Village’s Delonte Armour.

Class: 2022

Position: WR/S

Size: 6-1, 185 pounds

Stats: As a junior, finished with 21 catches for 329 yards, 4 touchdowns, and had 5 carries for 89 yards. Defensively, he had 36 tackles at safety in 7 games.

Interest: Ouachita Baptist University and Lyon College

Coach Chris Williams:

“I think last year he was in the 4.5 (40-yard dash), high 4.4s, low 4.5, and his game speed is even better. Coach (Renato) Diaz from Lyon College was down looking. We gave him the ball and he turned the corner and out-ran everybody. He said, ‘Coach, I coached wide receivers at Louisiana when it was Louisiana-Lafayette,' and he said, ‘Coach, he would’ve started for me down there at that time.' Then he said, ‘Coach, we won’t be able to touch him.'

“Whatever we ask him to do, he’ll do it. We have plans to put the ball in his hands a lot more in some jet sweeps and different things. We went to a Dead-T backfield and moved him over to tight end to get him balls because he just has great hands, but we’ll be using in the backfield.”

High football IQ, great attitude and work ethic:

“He’ll probably be our team captain. He’s the kid that does everything beyond just to make himself better."