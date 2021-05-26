Van Horn: Give team the credit

University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn deflected a question Tuesday about being selected SEC coach of the year by his peers in voting released Monday.

"I've always said this: I feel like it's a team award and a coaching staff award," Van Horn said after guiding the Razorbacks to the SEC regular-season title with a 22-8 league mark and 42-10 overall record. "I already told the guys I appreciate everything they do for us to make me look a little better. I have really good assistant coaches, and they take care of their position guys. They're doing a tremendous job this year, and obviously the players have won a lot of games. It means a lot and I really appreciate it."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txHXEiFTYuw]

Arkansas has been the unanimous No. 1 in the national polls for the past seven weeks.

Van Horn was accorded his second SEC coach of the year award after also winning it in 2004 when the Razorbacks were picked last in the SEC West and tied for the conference title with Georgia.

Pallette out

Arkansas sophomore Peyton Pallette is not likely to pitch the rest of the season, Coach Dave Van Horn said, as fears mount he'll require surgery on his right (pitching) arm.

Pallette injured the arm in the sixth inning of Friday's SEC-clinching 4-3 win over Florida.

Van Horn said he wasn't "100% sure exactly" of the latest on Pallette, but indicated he won't pitch in Hoover, Ala., and he's probably done for the year.

'Cool' Kopps

Arkansas right-hander Kevin Kopps was asked what it was like being selected SEC pitcher of the year over future high draft picks such as Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, and Ole Miss' Gunnar Hoglund.

"I don't know. It's cool," Kopps said. "It's pretty surreal. God has really blessed me beyond what I could have imagined. I would have never imagined a year like this."

Kopps is the nation's ERA leader at 0.75, and he's 10-0 with 8 saves.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6pcvZixzC0]

"There's a lot of other really good guys in the league," Kopps said. "But to be honest, I don't really think about it that much. I'm focused on the postseason now and finishing the final goal that we have in winning it all."

Good workout

The Razorbacks had a good practice in the heat Tuesday at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., which Coach Dave Van Horn was pleased to see.

"Today was spirited," he said. "They seemed to be excited to get out there at Samford University. We had a little workout yesterday before we went and got on the plane, [and] it wasn't great.

"Today was real good. Yesterday looked like a practice right before we get on a plane, and today they were a little more hooked up and ready to roll and excited to be here and play some baseball. It was good."

Let it fly

Lael Lockhart (2-2, 4.53 ERA) will start today for the Razorbacks for the first time since throwing 4 1/3 innings in Arkansas' 3-2 win in the series finale at No. 5 Tennessee on May 16.

Ace lefty Patrick Wicklander would have been throwing on five days' rest had he started the SEC Tournament opener.

"I think he'd be on a normal pitch count," Van Horn said of Lockhart. "He hasn't pitched in a while, and then he won't pitch for at least another 10 days. We'll see how the game is going. If he's still going good after five innings and he's under 100 pitches, he might get another inning."

Webb travels

Senior outfielder Braydon Webb traveled with the Razorbacks to central Alabama after he was arrested and charged with public intoxication over the weekend.

"He's with us and he's practicing with us," Coach Dave Van Horn said, adding he has dealt internally with Webb. "We're not happy with it. He probably feels as bad as anybody I've ever seen when they've gotten in trouble. I mean it was sincere, and I just hope he learns from this. I know he will. I know he has."

Van Horn said he would hold Webb out of today's starting lineup when the senior probably would have started in left field otherwise. Webb and left-handed hitting Zack Gregory have been splitting time in left field most of the season.

Success vs. field

Arkansas has a 20-7 record against the rest of the SEC Tournament field, including sweeps of No. 3 seed Mississippi State and No. 6 seed Florida. The Hogs also have series wins over (in seed order) Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Auburn.

The Razorbacks did not play 4 seed Vanderbilt or 11 seed Kentucky during the regular season. They also went 2-1 against Texas A&M, which did not make the 12-team field. They did not face Missouri, which also failed to qualify.

Support for Childress

Dave Van Horn expressed strong support for Rob Childress, his former assistant coach who was fired by Texas A&M on Sunday.

Childress had a 662-331-3 record in 16 seasons and made 13 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2007-19, which included winning six regionals and advancing to the College World Series in 2011 and 2017.

Texas A&M started 15-3 in 2020 before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, then lost three players picked among the top 50 in the MLB Draft, including pitcher Asa Lacy, taken No. 4 by the Kansas City Royals.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork declined to extend Childress' contract beyond this season, and the Aggies finished 29-27, including 9-21 in the SEC.

"[Childress] went and asked them to renew his contract and give him another year to help in recruiting and they wouldn't do it," Van Horn said. "So that's pretty much telling you what happened there. It's a sad deal because he's a winner ... and players love him.

"So what's that tell you what we have to deal with sometimes? I don't feel like we deal with it all the time, not at every university. But at that particular one -- and you know which one I'm talking about. I don't really want to mention their name. Really disappointing."

Childress was Van Horn's assistant coach at Texarkana Junior College (1991-92), Northwestern (La.) State (1995-97) and Nebraska (1998-2002).

"Rob is probably one of the best human beings walking the earth," Van Horn said. "He's probably one of my best friends. I hate [the firing] for him and his family. I don't like for people to be treated like that."

Van Horn projected Childress will "land on his feet."