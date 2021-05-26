Woman accused of permitting the abuse of her 3-year-old son

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs woman was arrested Monday in connection with permitting the abuse of her 3-year-old son.

Brianna Sester, 22, was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. She was arrested in connection with permitting the abuse of a child and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.

Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against Sester.

Rolando Obispo, 23, was arrested May 11 in connection with two counts of domestic battering. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond in the Benton County Jail.

Obispo is accused of abusing and injuring Sester's son, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was arrested after someone asked Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies to do a welfare check at a home concerning a child with severe bruising all over his body. The person reported having photographs of the child's injuries, according to court documents.

The deputy was shown a video showing the boy with both of his eyes blackened, his left eye swollen shut and missing hair, according to court documents. The deputy learned the incident happened in early April, according to the affidavit.

Sester, Obispo's girlfriend, said she went to the store and left her son with Obispo. She said Obispo called and texted her to come home, and when she returned she saw her son's face was bruised and swollen, the affidavit states.

Sester said Obispo told her he was trying to change the boy's diaper, and he was kicking and crawling away. Sester said Obispo told her he picked up the boy by his hair and threw him to the ground. Obispo told her he then picked up the boy by his ears and threw him onto the bed and slapped him because he wouldn't stop crying, according to the affidavit.

The boy was taken May 11 to Arkansas Children's Northwest where it was discovered he had a parietal skull fracture on his left side with soft tissue swelling, according to the affidavit.

