Women's civic club Entre Nous disbands after 63 years

SILOAM SPRINGS -- For the past 63 years, Entre Nous has made an impact on the city, as members of the women's civic club worked together to volunteer and raise money for community projects and scholarships.

Entre Nous means togetherness, or between us, in French and the club members originally came together two Mondays a month, then one Monday a month in more recent years, according to member Mary Thomas. The club has always kept busy contributing to the community, with the theme "If you rest you rust," she said.

But that chapter closed when club members came together for their last meeting May 6. Current and former members laughed and shared memories as the spring sunshine filtered onto the porch of The Park House Kitchen+Bar, but there was also a note of sadness and a few tears shed.

Numbers have dwindled over the past few years as members have grown older or passed away, so members made the decision at their April 8 meeting to disband, according to club President Ruthie Landsaw. The club donated a scholarship to the Siloam Springs High School Scholarship Program, then voted to divide the rest of its money between causes important to each remaining member.

Women's civic clubs have a rich history in Siloam Springs, according to Thomas' research, gathered from the Siloam Springs Museum. Although it was formally established in its current form in 1958, Entre Nous roots stretch back to 1901 when the first Women's Fortnightly Club was established in Siloam Springs, she said. That initial club was federated in 1903, and went on to sponsor a list of other women's organizations in Siloam Springs over the next half-century.

One of these, the Coterie Fortnightly Club, sponsored the Junior Fortnightly Club in 1958. The club's first president was Sammye Gunter. The Junior Fortnightly Club went on to change its name to Entre Nous Fortnightly Club in 1969, Thomas said. In 1969, Entre Nous also sponsored Young Women's Heritage League, which still meets as the Heritage League, Thomas said.

The Entre Nous chose to drop out of the state and national fortnightly clubs in order to focus on fundraising for local causes, Thomas said. Over the years, the club has supported many organizations in Siloam Springs, including the museum, Genesis House, Siloam Springs Public Library, The Manna Center, Ability Tree, Meals on Wheels, Adult Development Center, Siloam Springs Senior Center, and Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County.

Club members have also volunteered at the schools to read to students, raised money to buy Christmas decorations for Siloam Springs, planted a Christmas tree in the park, made donations to the Capitol in Little Rock for Christmas decorations, and purchased the red and gold chair for Santa that is still in use today. They adopted a child from Cookson Hills and took her shopping, and consistently given to the high school scholarship fund, Thomas said.

Most of the club's money was raised by selling pecans, Thomas said. Entre Nous is turning its pecan sales over to PEO Chapter T, another local women's organization.

"We've done a lot of things in 63 years," Thomas said, thanking members for coming to help celebrate the club's legacy.

"I think this is just the best group of all," Landsaw said.

Janelle Jessen may be reached by email at jjessen@nwadg.com.