2 Jefferson County sites put on historic registry

Two Jefferson County sites are among new listings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program updated its listings from the National Park Service regarding the National Register, according to a news release.

New local listings include:

• U.S. 65 Expressway Pedestrian Bridge, Pine Bluff, Jefferson County -- The bridge spans the Martha Mitchell Expressway at Mulberry Street. The aluminum pedestrian bridge was listed in the National Register on May 13. According to the nomination form, the bridge is a single-span aluminum suspension bridge that is 115 feet long and 14 feet wide. The bridge was fabricated by Reynolds Metals Co. and built by Bituminous Inc. of Pine Bluff in 1970-71.

• Lawrence A. Davis Sr. Student Union, Jefferson County --On L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student union building employs a lift-slab construction. It was listed in the National Register on May 12. The student union is a large structure that has a mixture of single story, story and half and two-story sections, according to the nomination form. "Initially commissioned in 1950 and completed in 1952 with a rear addition done in 1966, the design of the Lawrence A. Davis Student Union is an example of the International Style of architecture and was largely inspired by the work of California-Modernist, Richard Neutra," according to the document.

Other new state listings include:

• Dr. Alfred A. and Adele Berger House -- Phillips County.

• Helena World Building -- Phillips County.

• Helena Aero Tech Hangars -- Phillips County.

• K.C. Baking Powder Building -- Pulaski County.

• Jewish Cemetery -- Sebastian County.

A listing on the National Register of Historic Places is an honorary certification which can allow the property owner to apply for grants and tax credits toward maintenance, according to the release.

"As Arkansans gear up for summer, the AHPP encourages those traveling the Natural State to utilize the online registry for heritage tourism opportunities in their own backyards," according to the release.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is an agency of Arkansas Heritage. The agency is responsible for identifying, evaluating, registering and preserving the state's cultural resources. Other divisions are the Arkansas Arts Council, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

For details on the National Register of Historic Places in Arkansas, visit https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-preservation/properties/national-registry or call (501) 324-9150.