7 properties make historic places list

Seven Arkansas properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, including three in Helena-West Helena and two in Pine Bluff.

According to the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the new listings are:

• Helena Aero Tech Hangars. Located at Thompson-Robbins Field on the north side of Helena-West Helena. These are excellent examples of U.S. Army Air Force airplane hangars from the World War II era, according to the National Register nomination.

Flight training was conducted at Helena Aero Tech throughout the war. The airfield apparently had a dirt runway at the time, according to the nomination. The hangars were constructed using Army Air Force design plans under the supervision of architect Walk C. Jones of Memphis. One of the three original Aero Tech hangars, Hangar No. 2, burned in 2009 leaving only the steel frame. But the other two hangars remain.

• Helena World Building. Located at 417 York St. in Helena-West Helena. This building was designed by Tunica, Miss., architect John Hayes Pritchard. It's a single-story, brick-and-stucco building with a flat rolled-asphalt roof, according to the National Register nomination.

It was constructed in 1961 to serve as the home for Helena's newspaper, the Helena World. The front of the rectangular, 6,000-square-foot building has some modernist-inspired midcentury commercial design elements, according to the nomination. The other three sides have minimal architectural detailing.

• Dr. Alfred A. and Adele Berger House. Located at 121 Stonebrook Road in Helena-West Helena. This house was constructed in 1959-60 and designed by noted Memphis architect Alfred L. Aydelott following the organic-modern trends of midcentury American architecture. The footprint of the house resembles an H, according to the National Register nomination.

• Lawrence A. Davis Sr. Student Union at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Built in 1952, with a rear addition done in 1966. This building is an example of international-style architecture inspired by the work of California-modernist Richard Neutra, according to the National Register nomination. It's a mixture of single story, 1.5-story and two-story sections.

"The building features large walls with ribbons of glazing around much of the exterior with simple geometric massing, flat roofs and large overhangs," according to the nomination.

"Additionally, the original portion of the structure was partially erected using the lift slab construction technique, making it the oldest building in the state to use the technique and one of the oldest examples of the form in the country."

• U.S. 65 Expressway Pedestrian Bridge, Pine Bluff. This single-span, aluminum-arch suspension bridge allows pedestrians to walk over the Martha Mitchell Expressway, also known as U.S. 65B, while continuing along Mulberry Street. The bridge is 115 feet long and 14 feet wide, according to the National Register nomination.

The bridge was fabricated by Reynolds Metal Co. and built by Bituminous Inc. of Pine Bluff in 1970-71, according to the nomination. The bridge's aluminum arches are supported by cast-concrete abutments at each end. "The bridge's walkway passes through a chain-link tunnel through the bridges' arches," according to the nomination. Two aluminum staircases allow pedestrians access to the bridge from Mulberry Street on each end.

• The K.C. Baking Powder Building. Located at 3401 E. Broadway in North Little Rock. The building is an international-style factory building constructed in 1948.

According to the National Register nomination, the building was designed by the Little Rock firm of Brueggeman, Swaim and Allen. It was built for the manufacturing of baking powder.

The concrete-and-brick building is one story, but a small section near the center is two stories tall. The building has a flat metal roof. Manufacturing capacity at the plant was 400,000 pounds of baking powder per day, according to a 1957 advertisement.

• Jewish Cemetery, Fort Smith. Located at 1601 S. H Street. The rectangular cemetery encompasses about 1.25 acres and has more than 400 burials from 1869 to the present. The cemetery has an unusually high number of ledger tombs, according to the nomination.

"The graves in the cemetery exhibit several popular types of cemetery iconography, including hands pointing to Heaven, draped cloths, urns and lambs," according to the nomination. "Also, given the fact that it is a Jewish cemetery, Hebrew writing and Stars of David are also found on several of the markers in the cemetery."

Fort Smith has had Jewish residents since 1842, but it wasn't until after the Civil War that the city had enough Jewish residents to warrant any kind of local Jewish community, according to the nomination.