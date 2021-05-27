A poor response

While we continue to combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, we must begin to assess why we responded so poorly to the global pandemic. More than 600,000 Americans have lost their lives during the pandemic because we got it wrong. I believe there are five areas that need to be addressed to appropriately respond to the next deadly pandemic.

First, we must correctly identify a pandemic so it is adequately communicated to the public. Covid-19 should have been identified as a threat to national security. If covid-19 had been labeled correctly, it would have been viewed as an emergency requiring coordinated leadership at the federal and state response levels.

Furthermore, it would have recognized covid-19 as a threat beyond public health. It was a threat to the national fabric. Proper labeling would have facilitated using powerful national traditions and iconography, such as patriotism, to give covid-19 its proper place in the nation's history.

Second, covid-19 has shown a lack of adequate planning for emerging pandemics. Planning would allow the nation to anticipate the resources needed to fully respond. Future planning must be sufficiently granular and coordinated to facilitate implementation at the national, state, and local levels.

Importantly, plans need to be periodically tested and critiqued. For example, we should have anticipated misinformation about covid-19 would occur, and plans should have been in place to counter those messages. We should have expected panic buying at the beginning of the pandemic and mobilized resources. We should have also had plans for mass vaccinations and vetted the need for mandatory compliance.

Third, the pandemic has highlighted the need for a larger trained public health work force, especially at the state level. The public health work force in many states has no training in public health or in confronting the threat of an international pandemic. The consequence has been to fall back on clinical models that are of little use when addressing a pandemic.

Controlling a pandemic is not about treating patients, but about preventing disease in an entire population. States, especially smaller rural states, need the capacity to collect the information required to provide the intelligence to form good pandemic control policy. A competent public health work force includes fully trained epidemiological modelers, those with skills needed to conduct viral genetic surveillance.

Fourth, vaccine distribution illustrates the need for a public health work force reserve. As the covid-19 pandemic has fully demonstrated, physicians and nurses are needed in clinical, not public health settings.

A public health reserve would allow states to implement education, surveillance, and immunization activities at the community level without short-staffing hospitals and clinics. A public health reserve could take vaccines directly to nursing homes, places of employment, universities, and schools, providing vaccinations quickly and efficiently. Reserve personnel, after appropriate training, would be certified and licensed by the state, conduct periodic training, and be called up during emergencies.

Fifth, covid-19 has demonstrated the need for reserve manufacturing capacity. Maintaining adequate manufacturing capacity may mean sustaining idle factories until they are needed. Plans should also be in place to retool factories to produce needed products.

For example, early in this pandemic, distilleries on their own retooled to manufacture hand sanitizer to cover the national shortage. With proper planning, the shortage of hand sanitizer could have been foreseen and the distilleries mobilized earlier. Furthermore, distilleries could have been incentivized to increase their capacity and work force, if needed.

There is a need to assess how we have responded to covid-19 and to plan for how we respond to the next pandemic.

In many ways, despite our poor public health response, we have been lucky in this pandemic. If the virus had been more virulent, such as the Nipah virus circulating in Thailand, the death toll and misery could have been far worse.

We do not know when, but another pandemic is coming, and we need to be better prepared to deal with the threat.

Mark L. Williams, Ph.D., is the M. Joycelyn Elders Professor and Dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.