A return to the 'joie de vivre' in France

PARIS -- Nibbling a butter croissant on a sunlit cafe terrace became the norm again in Paris this week as France opened its outdoor dining economy.

After seven months of closures, residents could once more be seen reading "Le Monde" accompanied by nothing but a short "noisette" coffee, or sharing a kiss by the dappled light of a bistro.

Streets were bustling with revelers swilling beers outside bar terraces for the first time this year.

In movie theaters, large teddy bears were placed around seats to encourage social distancing as Parisians flocked back to the cinema in droves.

The French government lifted restrictions incrementally, seeking to strike a balance between staving off a resurgence of covid-19 and giving residents back some of their signature "joie de vivre."

As part of the plan's first stage, France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas opened, along with cafe terraces.

President Emmanuel Macron, among the first to take a seat at a cafe terrace, was seen chatting with customers and with Prime Minister Jean Castex, projecting a mood of measured optimism.

Parisians enjoy drinks at a cafe terrace in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French "joie de vivre" — sipping coffee and red wine with friends. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

A man enjoys a cafe in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It's a grand day for the French. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

People enjoy a breakfast at a café terrace Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Strasbourg, eastern France. It's a grand day for the French. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

People toast with beers at a café terrace Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Strasbourg, eastern France. It's a grand day for the French. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Customers sit at a cafe terrace in the Montmartre district of Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

A woman sits at a cafe terrace in the Montmartre district of Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Dany Barrau reacts with a waitress after being served, at a restaurant terrace in La Ciotat southern France, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Employees set up a table for lunch at a restaurant terrace Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

People eat outdoors on a restaurant terrace in La Ciotat southern France, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

People enjoy a meal at a restaurant terrace Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Lille, northern France. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

People drink outdoors at bar terraces in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature "joie de vivre." (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Customers drink beers at cafe terraces in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French "joie de vivre" — sipping coffee and red wine with friends. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Parisians enjoy drinks at a cafe terrace in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French "joie de vivre" — sipping coffee and red wine with friends. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Parisians sit at a cafe terrace in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French "joie de vivre" — sipping coffee and red wine with friends.(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Customers drink beers at a cafe terrace in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French "joie de vivre" — sipping coffee and red wine with friends. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Teddy bears, set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears father' are placed at Les Ursulines cinema dedicated for children to remind of social distancing rules, during the first day of reopening in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. Cinemas, as cafe and restaurant terraces, museums, and theaters are reopening their doors after a shutdown of more than six months in the first stage of a government strategy to incrementally lift restrictions to stave off COVID-19, and give the French back some of their signature "joie de vivre." (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A Parisian reads Le Monde newspaper with a drink at a cafe terrace in Paris, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces, museums, cinemas and theaters are reopening their doors after a shutdown of more than six months in the first stage of a government strategy to incrementally lift restrictions to stave off COVID-19, and give the French back some of their signature "joie de vivre." (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Customers sit at a cafe terrace in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

People have drinks and dance at the Cours Julien plaza after curfew in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature "joie de vivre." (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)