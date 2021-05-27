Alabama stuns Tennessee in 11th

HOOVER, Ala. -- Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning as 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama (31-22), which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010, will take on Florida today in the winner's bracket. Tennessee (42-15) will play Mississippi State in an elimination game.

Tennessee appeared to have a walk-off win on Jake Rucker's hit up the middle, but Max Ferguson was called for interference on a slide into second. The play was reviewed and upheld.

Praytor led off the 11th with a double over the wall.

Chase Lee (7-0) retired three consecutive Tennessee batters to end it. Lee and starter Jacob McNairy each threw 42/3 scoreless innings for Alabama.

Jackson Tate walked with the bases loaded in the sixth, for his second RBI, to give Alabama a 2-0 lead. Tennessee tied it in the seventh after Connor Pavolony's bloop single and Liam Spence's infield hit.

FLORIDA 13,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 1 (7)

Freshman Sterlin Thompson had a two-run double and a solo home run, and No. 6 seed Florida opened the second round of the SEC Tournament by crushing third-seeded Mississippi State in seven innings.

Florida (38-19) plays in the winner's bracket on Thursday, while Mississippi State (40-15) needs a win to stay in the double-elimination tournament.

Kris Armstrong added a two-run double and a two-run single, and Jacob Young had three RBI for Florida. Thompson, Young and Armstrong combined for five RBI in the third inning for a 9-1 lead. Thompson's double down the right-field line highlighted a four-run seventh.

Florida collected 18 hits, reaching the mark in a SEC Tournament game for the second time in program history.

Florida starter Hunter Barco (10-2) allowed only 4 hits and 1 run in 7 innings. Barco got Lane Forsythe to fly out in the seventh to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Brandon Smith (4-3) gave up 8 hits and 6 runs in a 2-inning start for Mississippi State.

At a glance

SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

At Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium

NOTE All games will be televised on SEC Network, except for the championship game, which will be televised on ESPN2.

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Arkansas 11, Georgia 2

Florida 13, Mississippi State 1 (7)

Alabama 3, Tennessee 2 (11)

Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

GAME 9 Mississippi State vs. Tennessee, 9:30 a.m.

GAME 10 Georgia vs. Mississippi/Vanderbilt loser, 1 p.m.

GAME 11 Florida vs. Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Arkansas vs. Mississpppi/Vanderbilt winner, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.

GAME 14 Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINAL GAMES

GAME 15 Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, noon

GAME 16 Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday's semifinal winners, 2 p.m.