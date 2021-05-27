The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 26, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-234. Seth Bradley Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CR-20-561. Sherman Jamal Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Nevada County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-20-577. Juan Lopez v. James Divito Racing Stable and Meadowbrook Insurance Group, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-20-354. Lisa Ann Cates v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded for an award of benefits. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-605. Jarmer Roberson v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-20-349. Chadwick Staggs v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-20-440. Gary Lee Gould v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-363. John A. Haverstick and Jerry Haverstick v. Frances Haverstick, from Woodruff County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-427. Eddie S. Watkins III v. Raymond Adams, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ethel Mae Nalls Adams, Deceased, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-521. Victoria Allen, Tina Pankey, and Donald Long v. Jesse Allen, from Randolph County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-19-851. James Bates v. Kristine Collins Homan, in Her Capacity as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Victor Collins, Deceased, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-20-474. Summers Drilling & Blasting, Inc., a/k/a Summers Drilling, Inc. v. Goodwin & Goodwin, Inc., from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-391. Joshua Adam DeVault v. State of Arkansas, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-20-361. Rhonda Burgos v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Mac Mechanical Company, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-347. Mary Cloird v. Josephine Young, Arkansas Department of Human Services, and Minor Child, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-478. Misty Fox v. Eric Fox, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Remanded to settle and supplement the record; rebriefing ordered. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-19-167. Robert A. Hall Revocable Trust, Robert A. Hall, Jr., Trustee; Dolores A. Hall Revocable Trust, Robert A. Hall, Jr., Trustee; Robert A. Hall, Jr.; and Susanne Campbell Hall v. U.S. Specialty Insurance Company; CMM Mechanical, LLC; American Contractors Indemnity Company; Freddie Cary Parks; and Susan Parks, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-572. Alvin Eugene Yarberry v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.