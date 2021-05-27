ASU names Title IX director

Arkansas State University has hired Perdeta Bush as director of Title IX and institutional equity.

Bush arrives at the ASU campus in Jonesboro after four years with Penn State University-Harrisburg. She spent about two years as a student affairs specialist working with the Title IX resource director and the last two years as the equity and compliance specialist related to Title IX, Clery Act and Violence Against Women Act.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal money. The Clery Act is a federal law that aims to provide transparency on campus crime policy and statistics.

The Violence Against Women Act, signed by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and sponsored by current President Joe Biden when he was a U.S. senator, is under review by federal lawmakers this year as efforts are underway to reauthorize it.

Bush established campuswide training and programs related to the federal statutes, and she developed and taught curriculum for a mandatory first-year seminar for students on the campuses' sexual misconduct and drug and alcohol policies.

Bush was a graduate and teaching assistant at Penn State Harrisburg, has a bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga., and a master's degree from the University of Georgia in Athens. Bush is working on a doctorate in adult education and lifelong learning.

Bush replaces Stephanie Lott at ASU. Lott left the Jonesboro campus to become the director of the Office of Institutional Equity at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., earlier this spring. Bush's annual salary will be $72,000, according to a spokesman at ASU.