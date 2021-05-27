BASEBALL: Woods struggles again in Naturals loss

SPRINGDALE -- To say Stephen Woods Jr. has struggled this season for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals would be a huge understatement. And the struggles were only magnified Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old right-hander who was taken in the Rule-5 draft by the Kansas City Royals in 2019 was knocked around for six runs in just 1.2 innings at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals dropped a 10-7 game to San Antonio.

The Missions (9-11), put up three runs in each of the first two innings and handed Northwest Arkansas (9-9) its second straight loss. Coming into the long homestand, the Naturals had won three straight games against Springfield.

"He's a competitor and he wants to pitch," said Naturals manager Scott Thorman. "It's just a little bit of a speedbump right now, but he's been working hard behind the scenes and we know he's going to bounce back.

"I think it's just a matter of catching a break and taking that momentum and running with it. We got behind some hitters today, had some traffic. He got behind in some counts and they got some hits. His stuff is excellent, so we're just looking for a little more consistency and just getting some momentum and building off of that."

Missions starter Aaron Leasher (2-1) went 4.2 innings and allowed six hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts to earn the win.

Woods (0-3) ran into trouble just two batters into the start with back-to-back walks in the first inning, followed by three straight run-scoring hits including doubles by designated hitter Brad Zunica and catcher Juan Fernandez. It only got worse for Woods in the second as Esteury Ruiz took Woods deep over the center-field wall for a two-run homer and a 5-1 lead.

San Antonio added three more runs over the next four innings to lead 9-3 before the Naturals battled back in the sixth with three runs off Missions reliever James Reeves. Dennicher Carrasco's RBI single and an error plated two runs, and an RBI sacrifice fly to right by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to cut the deficit t0 9-6. The Naturals had a chance to cut even further into the Missions' lead, but Nick Pratto, who homered in the third inning, struck out to end the inning with two runners on.

Witt, who is 18 games into his first full season in the minor leagues after being drafted as the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft by the Royals, went 1-for-4 with an RBI. The slick-fielding No. 1 overall prospect for the Royals turned in several nice plays in the field including ranging far to his right to layout to snare a hard-hit ground ball to get a force at third base in the sixth inning, and started a 6-4-3 double-play to end the seventh inning.

Witt was unavailable for comment following Wednesday's game.

Freddy Fermin blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for Northwest Arkansas to make it a 10-7 game. Fermin's blast off San Antonio reliever Fred Schlichholz was a no-doubter off the bat that traveled 423 feet into the centerfield shrubbery.

Game three of the Naturals' six-game homestand will start at 7:05 p.m. today.