Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Beginning Thursday, May 27

Virtual VA claims clinic set

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs (VA) Regional Office will begin monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinics for Arkansas veterans who have questions about their VA claims, according to a news release. The first claims clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 27. Participants must make an appointment. To schedule a virtual appointment, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. before May

The virtual clinics will be staffed by VA Regional Office employees ready to assist veterans one-on-one with specific questions regarding VA claims, according to the release. For details about VA benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

Beginning Friday, May 28

Agencies closed for Memorial Day

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 31: Pine Bluff City Hall — closed Friday and Monday; Jefferson County Courthouse — closed Friday and Monday; White Hall City Hall — closed Monday; Liberty Utilities — closed Monday; Waste Management — closed Monday. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas’ office will be closed Monday, however SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will continue to take dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments. The state Capitol and all state buildings will be closed Monday.

Sunday, May 30

One Pine Bluff Praying set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Service will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St. After the service, there will be a marriage blessing ceremony to focus on the family, according to a news release.