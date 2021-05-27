California shooting takes 8 lives; gunman dies, too

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings that are part of a light-rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the Bay Area. The facility includes a transit-control center, parking for trains and a maintenance yard.

The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials. Investigators offered no immediate word on a possible motive.

Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the attack also resulted in "multiple major injuries." He did not know the type of weapon used. Authorities did not identify any of the victims, who included Valley Transportation Authority employees.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDBrzmm4cmA]

"These folks were heroes during covid-19. The buses never stopped running. [Valley Transportation Authority] didn't stop running. They just kept at work, and now we're really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said it was his understanding the shooting happened during a meeting.

Grief-stricken families sat huddled together, holding hands and crying, after learning they had lost loved ones, Rosen told reporters, describing the scene inside a county building.

"They're just sitting and holding hands and crying," Rosen said. "It's terrible. It's awful. It's raw. People are learning they lost their husband, their son, their brother." He said about 100 people were inside the family reunification center.

Bomb squads were searching the rail complex after receiving information about possible explosive devices, Davis said.

Officials also were investigating a house fire that broke out shortly before the shooting, Davis said. Public records show Cassidy owned a two-story home where firefighters responded Wednesday morning. Fire crews found a fast-moving blaze after being notified by a passer-by. A neighboring house also caught fire, authorities said.

Cassidy had worked for the Valley Transportation Authority since at least 2012, according to the public payroll and pension database known as Transparent California. His position from 2012 to 2014 was listed as a mechanic. After that, he was a substation maintainer, the records said.

Trains already were out on morning runs when the shooting occurred. Light rail service was to be suspended at noon and replaced with bus bridges, Hendricks said.

"It's just very difficult for everyone to be able try to wrap their heads around and understand what has happened," Hendricks said.

Outside the scene, Michael Hawkins told The Mercury News that he was waiting for his mother, Rochelle Hawkins, who had called him from a co-worker's phone to assure him that she was safe.

When the shooting started, "she got down with the rest of her co-workers" and dropped her cellphone, Michael Hawkins told the newspaper.

Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke in front of a county office where flags flew at half-staff. He said victims' relatives were "waiting to hear from the coroner, waiting to hear from any of us, just desperate to find out if their brother their son, their dad, their mom is still alive."

At the White House, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and urged Congress to act on legislation to curb gun violence.

"Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more," Biden said in a statement.

The bloodshed takes place in a year in which there has been a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from pandemic restrictions that closed many public places and kept people confined to their homes.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing over the past 15 years shows that the San Jose attack is the 15th so far in 2021, all of them shootings.

Eighty-six people have died in the shootings, compared with 106 for all of 2020. It is the sixth mass killing in a public place in 2021. The database defines mass killings as four people dead, not including the shooter.

Information for this article was contributed by Martha Mendoza, Janie Har, John Antczak, Stefanie Dazio, Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

A woman leaves the scene of a shooting Wednesday at a Santa Clara, Calif., Valley Transportation Authority facility after an employee shot and killed eight people before killing himself, officials said. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the shooting apparently started during a meeting. (AP/Noah Berger)

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Two people hug on Younger Avenue outside the scene of a shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May, 26. 2021. An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley, killing multiple people before ending his own life, authorities said. The suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the Bay Area, authorities said. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Law enforcement officers get gear from their trunk near the scene of a shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff's spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom leaves a staging area for Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers, family members and officials following a shooting at one of the agency's rail yards on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the shooting left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Women leave a gathering area for Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers and family members following a shooting at one of the agency's rail yards on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said a shooting at the rail yard left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Valley Transportation Authority workers cross Younger Avenue near the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff's spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)