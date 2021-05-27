Cardinals survive hat flap to down White Sox

CHICAGO -- Giovanny Gallegos came in to a sticky situation, with the St. Louis Cardinals clinging to a one-run lead and two on in the seventh inning. It quickly became a heated one.

Umpire Joe West ordered him to switch caps because there apparently was sunscreen on the bill. Manager Mike Shildt, thinking his player was unfairly singled out, got ejected during an animated argument.

That overshadowed everything else in the Cardinals' 4-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

"This is baseball's dirty little secret, and it's the wrong time and the wrong arena to expose it," Shildt said. "Here's the deal. First of all, Gio wears the same hat all year. Hats accrue dirt. Hats accrue substances. ... Did Gio have some sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn't get some kind of melanoma? Possibly. Does he use rosin to help out? Possibly. Are these things that baseball really wants to crack down on? No."

Tommy Edman homered twice, and the Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep.

Shildt was ejected with one out in the seventh, after Genesis Cabrera hit Yoan Moncada, putting runners on first and second.

The Cardinals brought in Giovanny Gallegos. West, who on Tuesday set Major League Baseball's record for most games umpired, said second-base umpire Dan Bellino noticed a substance on the brim of the pitcher's cap.

West said Gallegos told him it was sunscreen. Even so, he made the pitcher switch caps before throwing a pitch because "we don't want anybody to be accused of cheating or any of that stuff." The cap was sent to the commissioner's office.

"The whole point of this is we're trying to protect his pitcher, and he got ejected," West said.

Shildt, who was tossed for the second time this season, said he appreciated the motivation. But he questioned why there was enforcement.

"Let's go check the guys that are sitting there going into their glove every day with filthy stuff coming out, not some guy before he even steps on the mound with a spot on his hat," he said.

Once the situation cooled, Gallegos squashed the threat, striking out AL MVP Jose Abreu and Mercedes.

ASTROS 5, DODGERS 2 Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz homered, and Houston stopped a four-game slide by topping Trevor Bauer and Los Angeles. Los Angeles had won eight in a row.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2 Miguel Sano hit a three-run homer off Jorge Lopez (1-6), and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles, who have lost nine consecutive. Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed 1 run and 3 hits over 6 innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini's 11th home run.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 3 James Kaprielian (2-0) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep. Matt Olson hit his 13th homer, Seth Brown had two hits and two RBI, and Jake Diekman got four outs for his sixth save. Robert Dugger (0-1) gave up 5 runs, 5 hits and 3 walks in 3 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 9, RANGERS 8 Taylor Ward hit a three-run homer off Dane Dunning (2-4) in the first and had a career-high five RBI. Los Angeles led 9-1 but Nate Lowe had a two-run homer in sixth, and Texas scored five times in the eighth.

TIGERS 1, INDIANS 0 Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers' bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and Detroit beat Cleveland to snap a four-game losing streak overall and a six-game skid against the Indians. Detroit's Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury.

RAYS 1, ROYALS 0 (10) Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City. Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays. He scattered three hits, struck out 11 and walked two.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, PIRATES 1 Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping streaking Chicago top stumbling Pittsburgh. Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBI.

MARLINS 4, PHILLIES 2 Jon Berti hit a go-ahead. two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and Miami beat Philadelphia. Aaron Nola allowed one run and two hits in six innings. Sam Coonrod (0-1) gave up the lead in the eighth. Ross Detwiler (1-0) picked up the victory.

PADRES 2, BREWERS 1 (10) Victor Caratini singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and San Diego defeated Milwaukee for its 11th victory in 12 games.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1 (10)

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati at Washington, susp., rain

Colorado at NY Mets, ppd., rain

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Oakland 6, Seattle 3

LA Angels 9, Texas 8

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0 (10)

Toronto at NY Yankees, ppd., rain

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Houston 5, LA Dodgers 2