Chance of tornadoes, hail, flooding threatens Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas will probably see severe storms Thursday, forecasters say.

The threats include hail, winds up to 75 miles per hour, tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The region is under an enhanced risk, though the chance of a tornado is low. Fort Smith is under slight risk of Thursday's severe weather.

Forecasters say the greatest threats the region will see are most likely to occur between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., though thunderstorms are likely to arrive in the afternoon, according to the service's website.

Northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa, Bartlesville and Miami, is under higher risk for large hail and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service suggests residents plan where to take shelter in the event of dangerous storms.

A high temperature of 81 degrees and a low of 59 is predicted for Thursday in Fayetteville.

The storms will likely be gone by mid-morning Friday in Northwest Arkansas.