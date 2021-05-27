Child, motorcycle rider killed in 2 crashes

A child died and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 64 Monday in Russellville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The child was a passenger in a 2015 Dodge Dart that was being driven east on the highway about 11:20 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Toyota Highlander head-on, the report said.

Alexandria Suarez, 23, the driver of the Dodge, was injured, as was Vickie Keeton, 62, the driver of the Toyota, and a child in the Dodge, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, and the investigation was conducted by the Russellville Police Department, the report said.

A state police report released Wednesday said that a 39-year-old Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Little Rock.

Pamela Hicks was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Wright Avenue about 4:29 a.m. when she was hit by a 2004 Yukon that was turning onto Wright Avenue from South Schiller Street, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry and the investigation was conducted by the Little Rock Police Department, the report said.