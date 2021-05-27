Council OKs buying cot-loading system

PEA RIDGE -- The City Council approved the Fire Department's use of its annual Arkansas Trauma grants to buy a Stryker load system for the cot for the ambulance at the Council meeting May 18.

Assistant Chief Jared Powell presented a request to city officials to waive competitive bidding and purchase the system which costs $24,320.70. He said Stryker cots are currently used in both ambulances.

The system is a "track that self loads and charges the cot in transit," Powell said, adding "It's a huge back saver, time saver, patient safety thing... once cot is engaged, it locks it in place."

Powell said the department receives a little more than $5,000 per year from the Arkansas Trauma grant and plans to use this year's for the down payment and make the second payment with the next payment.

Council member Merrill White asked if the item was in the annual budget and, when told it wasn't, asked why not.

"We receive annual trauma grant funding; it goes up about $200 a year," Powell said, explaining that items for the ambulance tend to cost either $5,000 or $10,000 or $25,000 to $50,000.

"We have a very well equipped ambulance. This is a time saver," Powell said.

Council member Steve Guthrie, who is also a member of the Fire Department, said: "It's good for the EMTs and paramedics because one back surgery is going to be way more expensive than the cost of this."

"Our team at the Fire Department has been able to do a lot of things to reduce costs and also, with Stephanie (Henson) on board, to increase the revenue," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "They're working very hard and I appreciate that."