Marriage Licenses

Brittney Vann, 31, and Cody Gammel, 32, both of Cabot.

Austin Dunnahoo, 28, and Brianna Porchia, 24, both of Mabelvale.

Allen McGuire, 36, and Lanette Brown, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Andrew McMurry, 28, and Raven Duda, 24, both of Little Rock.

Zante Armstrong, 42, and Torrie Dudley, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Shayla Dixon, 24, and Alexander Burgess, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Katelyn Burnett, 20, and Catalina Matos, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Rueben Gordon, 39, and Jennifer Anderson, 49, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

21-1598 Jason Jones v. Sarah Jones.

21-1599 LaTonya Mosley v. Rickey Mosley, Jr.

21-1600 Jeffrey Burnette v. Quinette Burnette.

21-1601 Gabrielle Davis v. Gregory Cole, II.

21-1602 Robert Carroll v. Amber Carroll.

21-1605 Julie Pair v. Brandon Pair.

21-1606 Danielle Gilgeours v. Brandon Davis.

21-1607 Dorothy Lambright v. James Lambright.

21-1615 Mea Tribble v. Tyler Foster.

21-1616 Lauryn Blocker v. Vernon Blocker.

GRANTED

20-1285 Jocelyn Davis v. Sherman Worsham.

20-2211 Richard Parker v. April Parker.

20-3506 Adam Brown v. Rebecca Brown.

20-3842 Ollie McPhearson v. Ashley McPhearson.

20-3926 Charles Chamblee v. Alisa Chamblee.

21-555 Katrina Gulley v. Eugene Wimbley.

21-567 Andrew Stephes v. Tamara Stephens.

21-762 Tameka Jones v. Stephen Kelly.

21-809 Wendy Briley v. Denny Briley.

21-981 Vanessa Chitman v. Stephen Chitman.

21-1162 Belal Alqam v. Victoria Alqam

21-1186 Terry Perry v. Alan Perry.

21-1201 Dorthy Caldwell v. Antonio Caldwell.

21-1214 Christopher Miller v. John O'Shields.