EDITORIAL: Bye, son

Some bison got loose in Bella Vista this week. Folks up that way are used to these things. We can remember being at some friends' house having supper when we looked out the window and saw a cow walking down the road like it was going to Walmart.

But bison? That's a step above the oddities you experience in small-town life. Those animals really did say, "Bye, son." Then they decided to go for an afternoon stroll.

Fortunately, there were no accidents. The bison roamed for a while, and police stopped traffic when one meandered into the road. It seems the Bella Vista Police Department gave the all clear by Monday afternoon, writing on Facebook, "All bison (as we learned today is the proper term) were returned home safely and we cleared the call about 3:15."

All's well that ends well. That'll surely be a Monday that residents in Bella Vista won't soon forget. Some enterprising citizen should file a FOIA for the 911 call.