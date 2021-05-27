EDITORIAL: No comparison

You know you've lost the argument when you go with the Nazis.

It's often the last resort, for those on the left and right. A protester doesn't like a cop? Call him a fascist. A citizen doesn't like a mayor? Compare him to Hitler. Of course, there is no comparison most times--unless you really are dealing with Nazis or their spawn--but it's almost the worst thing you can say about a body, so frustrated losers of arguments sometimes go there.

Enter, stage extreme right, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

U.S. Rep. Greene (R-Ga.) often makes the news because (1) she's a public official and (2) seems to enjoy making the news. So she's a hot "get" on TV and radio programs. Because she'll likely say something uneducated, uncivilized and uncouth in the middle of one of her conspiracy theories. Thus making the program interesting to a certain level of viewer/listener.

And, boy, did she do it again last week.

On some sort of podcast, she said the U.S. House of Representatives requirement that masks be worn on the House floor was somehow comparable to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust:

"You know, we can look back in a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star," she said, Going There. "And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Exactly the type of abuse.

Requiring masks.

During a pandemic.

As a safety measure.

Exactly the type of abuse that the Jews faced in Nazi Germany.

Oy.

Her comments were so outrageous that her Republican colleagues--even her Republican colleagues who removed Liz Cheney from a leadership position recently--were gobsmacked.

"Marjorie is wrong," said Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, "and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling."

You'll remember that Rep. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in February for her past embrace of conspiracy theories--from questioning if a plane really did hit the Pentagon on 9/11 to calling into question if certain school shootings really happened. Famously, or maybe infamously, she once posted on social media that "lasers or blue beams of light" controlled by a Jewish family could have been responsible for sparking wildfires in California. Still, most Republicans in the House stuck with her. Which is to say only 11 voted to remove her from committees in that February vote.

But the Holocaust thing was a step too far, even for her party colleagues.

In the middle of it all--on Tuesday, according to the reports--she doubled down, tweeting out a news story about a grocery store chain that plans to allow vaccinated employees to go maskless. And those employees would have logos on their nametags to assure shoppers:

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Rep. Greene tweeted.

No, not "just like."

The private business that is a grocery store can do what it likes in this regard, and Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again trivialized the horrors of Wehrmacht Germany during the Holocaust. (Some of us think "I've been vaccinated" stickers are a fine idea, and remind us of "I voted" stickers during elections.)

We once thought that politicians could no more be shamed than a blender could be shamed. But the reaction by the GOP leaders in both chambers of Congress, and all the Republican officials down the chain, give hope. For Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments are the kind that make entire movements sound stupid and crazy.

Stupid and crazy isn't a disqualifier for political office, obviously. All the proof you need is in the newspaper, almost every day.