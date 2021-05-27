EU, AstraZeneca tangle in court

BRUSSELS -- The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other nations when it had promised them for fast delivery to the EU's 27 member countries.

During an emergency hearing, the EU asked for the shipment of missing doses and accused AstraZeneca of postponing deliveries so the Anglo-Swedish company could service others -- Britain in particular.

AstraZeneca lawyers denied any wrongdoing and said the pharmaceutical firm has always done its best to fulfill delivery commitments.

AstraZeneca's contract with the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed, with an option for another 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021, but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.

Deliveries have increased slightly since then but, according to the EU commission, the company is set to supply 70 million doses in the second quarter when it had promised 180 million. A lawyer for AstraZeneca said Wednesday that "more or less 60 million doses" from the total order have been delivered so far.

EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the court that AstraZeneca expects to deliver the total number of contracted doses by the end of December, but he said that "with a six-month delay, it's obviously a failure."

The commission wants the court to order the delivery of an additional 90 million doses by the end of June, and the delivery of the remaining 180 million doses by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Until the company has caught up with the delays, Jafferali asked the court to fine the drugmaker $12.2 million per infraction and to force AstraZeneca to pay $12 per dose for each day of delay as compensation for breaching the EU contract.

A lawyer representing AstraZeneca, Hakim Boularbah, said it's impossible for the company to meet the deadlines and accused the commission of trying to change the terms of their contract. He argued that the delivery schedule was based on estimates and that AstraZeneca could not be liable in case of delays.

A judgment is to be delivered at a later date. In addition to the emergency action, the European Commission has lodged a claim on the merits of the case for which a hearing hasn't yet been set by the court.

The EU has insisted its gripes with the company are about deliveries only and has repeatedly said that it has no problems with the safety or quality of the vaccine itself. The shots have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the EU's drug regulator.

The EU's main argument is that AstraZeneca should have used six production sites for EU supplies as part of a "best reasonable effort" clause in the contract. Jafferali said that 50 million doses that should have been delivered to the EU went to third countries instead, "in violation" of the contract. The European Commission agreed to pay over $1 billion for the shots.

Charles-Edouard Lambert, another lawyer on the EU team, said AstraZeneca decided to reserve production at its Oxford site for Britain.

"This is utterly serious. AstraZeneca did not use all the means at its disposal. There is a double standard in the way it treats the U.K. and member states," he said.

AstraZeneca said it informed the EU's executive commission in a detailed production plan that the U.K. manufacturing chain would firstly be dedicated to British supplies. The company noted that delays in deliveries not only affected the EU, but the whole world.

Boularbah said the company's May 2020 agreement with the U.K. government and Oxford University, the vaccine's co-developer, to supply 100 million doses of vaccine at cost clearly gave priority to Britain.

"It's very shocking to be accused of fraud," Boularbah said, calling it "a groundless accusation."

The EU also accused AstraZeneca of misleading the European Commission by providing data on the delivery delays that lacked clarity.

While the bloc insists AstraZeneca has breached its contractual obligations, the company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture, with dozens of components produced in several different nations, and it made its best effort to deliver on time.

"Unfortunately, to this date, more or less 60 million doses from the order have been delivered," Boularbah said, adding that AstraZeneca does everything it can to increase production and will deliver the 300 million doses agreed to as soon as possible.

He played down the urgency claimed by the EU, saying 13 million AstraZeneca doses were stocked in EU member states. However, since the AstraZeneca vaccination takes two shots up to 12 weeks apart, member states can opt to reserve some of their supplies to make sure that recipients can get their second dose on time.

In total, the European Commission has secured more than 2.5 billion vaccine doses with various manufacturers, but is now shying away from placing more orders with AstraZeneca. It recently sealed another major order with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses to be shared among EU members.

Lawyer for the European Commission Charles Edouard Lambert waits for the start of a hearing, European Commission vs AstraZeneca, at the main courthouse in Brussels, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

