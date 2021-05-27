Ex-Razorback to speak at Rotary event

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host its annual Hooten's Arkansas Football program during its luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The program will be presented by Hooten's and feature special guest Marcus Elliott, former Razorback All-Southwest Conference offensive lineman, according to a news release.

"We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas so you will have the opportunity not only to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said.

Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Prayer service, marriage blessing set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together prayer service will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St. After the service, there will be a marriage blessing ceremony for couples who attend.

"The ceremony is really a commitment between one man and one woman to love one another with eternal love," according to a news release. "Each of the partners pledge to bring out the divine in one another. They dedicate their marriage to a greater purpose and to God. The marriage blessing offers a path to build a world of stronger marriages and healthier families. It centers the marriage on God, not oneself."

Couples will take communion together.

"In order for the Pine Bluff community to be strengthened, Mayor Shirley Washington wanted to focus on the family during her administration. We must bring unity in the commUNITY by making sure that our family units stay together through prayer," according to the release.

Guests will include Bruce Biggin, the author of Marriage Blessing. Details: Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff community outreach coordinator, (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.

Business Basics Bootcamp planned

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Ja'neen Elliott Marketing Agency to present Business Basics Bootcamp.

The class will be held in person and via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. June 8 or from 6-7:30 p.m. June 10. The cost is $9.99 if registration is made seven days in advance or $19.99, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Topics will include finance, bookkeeping, taxes, marketing, brand, logo, online presence, retail space, and social media tricks and tips.

Registration is available for June 8 at https://www.facebook.com/events/483621062849523/ and for June 10 at https://www.facebook.com/events/479240006739547/.

Summer reading program announced

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library invites children to join the 2021 Summer Reading Program. "Tails and Tales" is the theme.

The purpose is to encourage children to check out books and e-books from the library and to maintain the reading levels that they have achieved during the school year, according to a news release.

Registration will run through June 12. Parents may register their children online at http://pbjcls.readsquared.com/

The age groups are pre-K: 0-4 years old; children: ages 5-13; teens: ages 13-17; and adults: ages 18-99. Details: Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library, (870) 534-4802, ext. 150.

Date set for Winter Wonderland Ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.