Get to know tight end commitment Dax Courtney

Dax Courtney picked Arkansas over Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Memphis and other programs in August.
He is one of the leaders in trying land other prospects for the Razorbacks in the 2022 class.
Nickname: Dax
School/City: Clarendon, Ark.
Height: 6-6
Weight: 212 pounds
Number of years playing football: 18
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Baylor, because of the relationship I built with Shawn Bell
I committed to Arkansas because: It was a life-long dream
I plan to major in: Kinesiology
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A romance movie
I'm happiest when I am: In-between the lines or with my family
My dad is always on me to do: My dad really doesn’t have to stay on me about much
Favorite NFL player: JJ Watt
Favorite music: Eminem
Must-watch TV show: The Ranch
How would you spend $1 million: Invest in land
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: Not listening and when people don’t act like themselves
Favorite uniform color/combo: White out
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Coach Pitt
Favorite animal: Dogs
My hidden talent is: Singing or dunking
Your favorite fast food chain: Steak ‘n Shake
I will never eat: Olives
Favorite junk food: Hot fries
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: I like a brownie with a glass of milk
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Peanut butter rice bran. The guys at the deer camp wanted me to taste it before they bought more.
My dream date is: Sunsets are hard to beat
Hobbies: All football related
The one thing I could not live without is: Family
Role model and why: My dad he’s taught me everything
Three words to describe me: Tall, confident and loyal
People would be surprised that: I watch a good rom-com on the regular