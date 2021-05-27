Get to know tight end commitment Dax Courtney

Dax Courtney picked Arkansas over Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Memphis and other programs in August.

He is one of the leaders in trying land other prospects for the Razorbacks in the 2022 class.

Nickname: Dax

School/City: Clarendon, Ark.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 212 pounds

Number of years playing football: 18

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Baylor, because of the relationship I built with Shawn Bell

I committed to Arkansas because: It was a life-long dream

I plan to major in: Kinesiology

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A romance movie

I'm happiest when I am: In-between the lines or with my family

My dad is always on me to do: My dad really doesn’t have to stay on me about much

Favorite NFL player: JJ Watt

Favorite music: Eminem

Must-watch TV show: The Ranch

How would you spend $1 million: Invest in land

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Not listening and when people don’t act like themselves

Favorite uniform color/combo: White out

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Coach Pitt

Favorite animal: Dogs

My hidden talent is: Singing or dunking

Your favorite fast food chain: Steak ‘n Shake

I will never eat: Olives

Favorite junk food: Hot fries

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: I like a brownie with a glass of milk

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Peanut butter rice bran. The guys at the deer camp wanted me to taste it before they bought more.

My dream date is: Sunsets are hard to beat

Hobbies: All football related

The one thing I could not live without is: Family

Role model and why: My dad he’s taught me everything

Three words to describe me: Tall, confident and loyal

People would be surprised that: I watch a good rom-com on the regular