Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Monday:
LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS BOARD
Reappointments expire Jan. 14, 2025.
David Remy, Booneville.
Damon Jackson, Garfield.
FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES BOARD
Reappointments expire Oct. 14, 2023.
Chief Brad Hardin, West Fork.
Chief Duane Logsdon, Huntington.
MARINE SANITATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Reappointments expire Oct. 5, 2023.
Tom Jones, Little Rock.
Scott Bramlett, Clinton.
GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
Reappointments expire Dec. 1, 2025.
Dr. Syrad Evans, Fayetteville.
Kasey Hodges, Springdale.
Ann Price, North Little Rock.
SOCIAL WORK LICENSING BOARD
Appointments expire June 30, 2023.
Kristin Agar, Little Rock. Replaces Janet Hedges.
Susan Reasoner, Little Rock. Replaces Leigh Hudson.
Elizabeth Crone, Mabelvale. Reappointment.
REHABILITATION COUNCIL
Christopher Balos, Springdale. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Keith Vire.
Wesley Eddington, Jonesboro. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2022.
Leigh Garvin, Sherwood. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Jacqueline Bettis.
Dr. Charles Green, Benton. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Christopher Paslay.
Dr. James Grover, Little Rock. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Rebecca Martin.
Carol McDearmon, Greenbrier. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Martin McDonnell.
Alex Scott, Arkadelphia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Addie Edwards.
Matt Sewell, Vilonia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. New position.
Kelley Sharp, Farmington. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2023.
BOARD OF REGISTRATION FOR FORESTERS
Scott Meek, Conway. Appointment expires July 18, 2024. Replaces David Cawein.
Darren Spinks, Quitman. Appointment expires July 18, 2022. Replaces Marc Phillips.
Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Monticello. Reappointment expires July 18, 2025.
FIRE PREVENTION COMMISSION
Appointments expire Aug. 24, 2023.
Chief Ben Hammond, Sheridan. Reappointment.
Marc Lowery, Harrison. Reappointment.
Denver Johnston, Bryant. Replaces Scott Gann.
HVACR LICENSING BOARD
Connie Creed, North Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Timothy Paetz.
David Whisel, Springdale. Reappointment expires June 30, 2024.
Kimberly Koch, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces William Pryor.
William Simpson, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Replaces William Harrison.
Mark Constant, Marked Tree. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Thomas Washington.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD
Alan Hughes, Bismark. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024. Charles Johnson, Helena. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Replaces Mike Rogers.
Candice Lawrence, Cabot. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Paul Rivera.
Gan Nunnally, Bentonville. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.
Dr. Julie Roberson, Hamburg. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.
Robert Thorne, Marion. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.
CRIMINAL DETENTION FACILITY REVIEW COMMITTEE
Appointments expire March 22, 2024.
Ricky Harrington, Greenbrier, to District 2. Reappointment.
Leslie Davis, Ozark, to District
- Reappointment.
Doyle Caldwell, Sheridan, to District 6. Reappointment.
Jerrod Blockburger, Rogers, to District 1. New position.
Tony Horner, Piggott, to District
- Reappointment.
Ray Reynolds, De Queen, to District 7. Replaces Gary Kirkpatrick.
Everett Cox, Tillar, to District 8. New position.
SENTENCING COMMISSION
KenDrell Collins, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 15, 2026. Replaces Jon Standridge.
The following reappointments to the Sentencing Commission expire May 15, 2025.
Judge Gordon McCain, Ozark.
Keith Rutledge, Maumelle.
Nathan Smith, Bentonville.
OTHER APPOINTMENTS:
David Hopkins, Benton, to the Board of Registration for Professional Geologists. Appointment expires Oct. 1, 2025. Replaces Mike Lybrand.
Chris Howell, Searcy, to the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2024.
Thomas Fortner, Lonoke, to the Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers. Reappointment expires Nov. 1, 2025.
Samuel Dunn, Mulberry, to the Board of Sanitarians. Reappointment expires June 30, 2025.