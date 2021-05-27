Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Monday:

LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS BOARD

Reappointments expire Jan. 14, 2025.

David Remy, Booneville.

Damon Jackson, Garfield.

FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES BOARD

Reappointments expire Oct. 14, 2023.

Chief Brad Hardin, West Fork.

Chief Duane Logsdon, Huntington.

MARINE SANITATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Reappointments expire Oct. 5, 2023.

Tom Jones, Little Rock.

Scott Bramlett, Clinton.

GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

Reappointments expire Dec. 1, 2025.

Dr. Syrad Evans, Fayetteville.

Kasey Hodges, Springdale.

Ann Price, North Little Rock.

SOCIAL WORK LICENSING BOARD

Appointments expire June 30, 2023.

Kristin Agar, Little Rock. Replaces Janet Hedges.

Susan Reasoner, Little Rock. Replaces Leigh Hudson.

Elizabeth Crone, Mabelvale. Reappointment.

REHABILITATION COUNCIL

Christopher Balos, Springdale. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Keith Vire.

Wesley Eddington, Jonesboro. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2022.

Leigh Garvin, Sherwood. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Jacqueline Bettis.

Dr. Charles Green, Benton. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Christopher Paslay.

Dr. James Grover, Little Rock. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Rebecca Martin.

Carol McDearmon, Greenbrier. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Martin McDonnell.

Alex Scott, Arkadelphia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Addie Edwards.

Matt Sewell, Vilonia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. New position.

Kelley Sharp, Farmington. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2023.

BOARD OF REGISTRATION FOR FORESTERS

Scott Meek, Conway. Appointment expires July 18, 2024. Replaces David Cawein.

Darren Spinks, Quitman. Appointment expires July 18, 2022. Replaces Marc Phillips.

Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Monticello. Reappointment expires July 18, 2025.

FIRE PREVENTION COMMISSION

Appointments expire Aug. 24, 2023.

Chief Ben Hammond, Sheridan. Reappointment.

Marc Lowery, Harrison. Reappointment.

Denver Johnston, Bryant. Replaces Scott Gann.

HVACR LICENSING BOARD

Connie Creed, North Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Timothy Paetz.

David Whisel, Springdale. Reappointment expires June 30, 2024.

Kimberly Koch, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces William Pryor.

William Simpson, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Replaces William Harrison.

Mark Constant, Marked Tree. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Thomas Washington.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

Alan Hughes, Bismark. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024. Charles Johnson, Helena. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Replaces Mike Rogers.

Candice Lawrence, Cabot. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Paul Rivera.

Gan Nunnally, Bentonville. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.

Dr. Julie Roberson, Hamburg. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.

Robert Thorne, Marion. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.

CRIMINAL DETENTION FACILITY REVIEW COMMITTEE

Appointments expire March 22, 2024.

Ricky Harrington, Greenbrier, to District 2. Reappointment.

Leslie Davis, Ozark, to District

Reappointment.

Doyle Caldwell, Sheridan, to District 6. Reappointment.

Jerrod Blockburger, Rogers, to District 1. New position.

Tony Horner, Piggott, to District

Reappointment.

Ray Reynolds, De Queen, to District 7. Replaces Gary Kirkpatrick.

Everett Cox, Tillar, to District 8. New position.

SENTENCING COMMISSION

KenDrell Collins, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 15, 2026. Replaces Jon Standridge.

The following reappointments to the Sentencing Commission expire May 15, 2025.

Judge Gordon McCain, Ozark.

Keith Rutledge, Maumelle.

Nathan Smith, Bentonville.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

David Hopkins, Benton, to the Board of Registration for Professional Geologists. Appointment expires Oct. 1, 2025. Replaces Mike Lybrand.

Chris Howell, Searcy, to the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Thomas Fortner, Lonoke, to the Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers. Reappointment expires Nov. 1, 2025.

Samuel Dunn, Mulberry, to the Board of Sanitarians. Reappointment expires June 30, 2025.