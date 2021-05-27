Happy birthday (May 27): You've often decided what you wanted to do, but this time good fortune picks you, as you are chosen and nurtured to fulfill a role. You'll often apply your remarkable talent for sensing the value in things and collecting beauty.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The best outcomes happen with a diverse group or a challenging partnership. Working through disagreement will bring about magical combinations and evolutions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you sense in another person some of the same sadness that has inhabited you, you want to do something about it for the sake of both of you. Even though you feel healed, further recovery comes from helping others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your internal compass seems to be leading you to a dead end, but follow it anyway. This road weirdly winds, so you're only seeing a few feet in front of you at a time. You can trust your sense of direction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your mind is smooth and forceful. You'll skillfully relay your ideas. There's no guarantee the others will be convinced, but chances are good. You're impressively adept at landing on the most convincing phrasing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your work is not always so straightforward, so you appreciate days like today when the small picture so obviously matches up to the big one. The mountain is climbed one upward step at a time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It takes much more energy to start things than it does to continue them. Make momentum work for you by simply continuing. Once you get in the swing, stay in it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you want is out there, though it currently belongs to someone else. That doesn't mean you can't have it. It just means there will be some salesmanship involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People often laugh because they think they should; it's a social response to a cue, and not necessarily one they understand. Those who laugh alone truly know what's funny.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's much you could be doing, but don't stress over your choices. Just pick the one that most attracts you, and then stick with that and only that for a while. One choice is a portal through which the world opens up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some call it "doing nothing." To you, it's doing what comes naturally without having to think of the needs and reactions of another person. To be alone and agenda-less may be a basic human need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Today feels a bit like a costume party in which you are handed an arbitrary outfit at the door and told to start up the impersonation. Does it help to know that everybody feels this way?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone has fun differently, so if you're not catching on to what seems to delight the others, it only means that there are other sources out there for you. That's not a reason to stay where you are. Go find them.

THE EXPRESSION OF A SQUARE

A square of love planet Venus and dreamy Neptune expresses itself in a world offering an array of triggers for suppressed emotions, whatever they may be. So, people who are already angry (or fearful, joyful, curious) need not look far for more reasons to be angry (or fearful, joyful, curious) because the circumstances naturally arise.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My boyfriend is a Pisces, and I’m a Scorpio. Are these signs a good match? I want to know if I’ll get married again. Thank you.”

A: Yes! Pisces and Scorpio are both water signs, deeply emotional, soulful, empathetic and possessing of a profound need and ability to connect.

“When I’m with co-workers or talking to the boss, I get super nervous. Either I shake, drop things or lose my train of thought. Will I ever get better? My birthday is June 30, 1949.”

With so many Cancer influences in your chart, you’re hyperaware of your surroundings and the moods of others. Uranus conjunct your sun suggests innovative and somewhat eccentric thought processes. Your solutions on the job are brilliant — just not the norm. Being afraid you won’t fit in could be the main problem. Learn to celebrate your uniqueness and this problem goes away. A career coach, counselor, hypnotist or improvisation class will help.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Multitalented Chris Colfer rose to fame with the television series “Glee” has found enormous success with his bestselling book series “The Land of Stories.” The series sparkles with the Gemini ethos of wit and wonder, the main characters being twins! Colfer is an intellectual Gemini born under a soulful Cancer moon with natal Venus is in feisty Aries and Mars in psychic, artistic Pisces.