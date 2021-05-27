'Hungry Caterpillar' author Carle dies at 91

NEW YORK -- Eric Carle, the beloved children's author and illustrator whose classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91.

Carle's family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Mass., with family members at his side. The family's announcement was issued by Penguin Young Leaders.

Through books like "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" "Do You Want to Be My Friend?" and "From Head to Toe," Carle introduced universal themes in simple words and bright colors.

"The unknown often brings fear with it," he once observed. "In my books I try to counteract this fear, to replace it with a positive message. I believe that children are naturally creative and eager to learn. I want to show them that learning is really both fascinating and fun."

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar," published in 1969, was welcomed by parents and delighted kids with its story of the metamorphosis of a green and red caterpillar with a touch of blue and brown to a proudly multicolored butterfly.

Carle wrote and/or illustrated more than 75 books, sometimes partnering with Bill Martin Jr. or other authors, but most with Carle working alone.

Born to German immigrant parents in Syracuse, N.Y., Carle and his family returned to Germany -- Nazi Germany, at the time -- when he was 6. Under the Nazis, modern, expressionistic and abstract art was banned and only realistic and naturalistic art was permitted.

Carle said that when he was 12 or 13, a high school art teacher changed his life by inviting him to his home, where he secretly showed him expressionist art, including Franz Marc's "Blue Horse."

In 2002, Carle and his late wife, Barbara Carle, founded The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. He received lifetime achievement awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Library Association.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Information for this article was contributed by Hillel Italie of The Associated Press.