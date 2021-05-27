In note to UA, Fulbright kin defend legacy

FAYETTEVILLE -- A group letter sent last week from 34 family members of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright to the University of Arkansas board of trustees defended him as "an honorable man, great statesman and visionary educator."

In an introductory email memo and the more formal letter, family members addressed the criticisms of Fulbright's record on civil rights.

Fulbright is renowned for introducing legislation in 1945 that created the international education exchange program named after him, but his legacy on the UA campus is being reconsidered given his legislative record supporting segregation and opposing civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s.

No action has been taken by university officials since a campus committee recommended last month that a statue of Fulbright be removed from its place on campus outside the Old Main building and that his name be stripped from the university's arts and sciences college.

"To a person we condemn racial oppression and inequality," states the Fulbright family letter dated May 18. "While we in no way invalidate the feelings of the individuals who have voiced their desire to have his statue and name removed from the Fayetteville campus, we urge you to resist the emotion of the moment and to move with serious, thoughtful deliberation before rendering your decisions. The Senator has earned this right."

In the letter, the family refers to "recent and public condemnations of early political actions taken by the Senator."

"His long congressional career, while not perfect, evolved just as his state and country grew in their awareness," the letter states.

The letter was released to the Democrat-Gazette under the state's public-disclosure law.

Campus committee members reviewing Fulbright's legacy included faculty members, staff, students and alumni who met virtually during the covid-19 pandemic over nine months while hearing from historians, biographers and others, according to university records.

The group voted 11 to 5, with three members absent, to remove Fulbright's name from the university's arts and sciences college. The University of Arkansas System board of trustees in 1981 approved naming the college after Fulbright after a $1 million gift from the Stephens Charitable Trust. An article in the Arkansas Gazette described Jackson Stephens, at the time the chairman and CEO of the investment banking firm Stephens Inc., as a longtime friend of Fulbright.

The committee voted 15-1, with three absent, to remove the bronze statue of Fulbright from campus. The statue was dedicated in 2002.

"There was a time when Black students were not welcome on our campus," stated the committee's recommendation to remove the statue. "J. William Fulbright, while Senator, voted against the interests of Black students, and supported values antithetical to the university. For many, the statue is a memorial to those segregationist values and a daily reminder to our Black students of that time."

The family's letter with the names of 34 individuals was delivered by email.

It was accompanied by an email memo signed "The Fulbright Family" and Kenneth F. Douglas, which stated: "We sincerely hope that you will turn down the effort to remove his name from the Fulbright College and his statue from Old Main, and avoid the damage to the University and to the Fulbright Program that has benefited so many."

In an email to the Democrat-Gazette, Jay Fulbright IV said the former senator was his great uncle. He said he signed on to the letter, as did other family members. Some committed to the letter by email and others orally agreed to have their names appear, he said.

"I have every confidence that each family member that signed would agree with the introductory email regarding the name change and removal of the statue," he said in an email. He added that a few trustees reached out to acknowledge they had received the letter "but we have not had a discussion."

Douglas did not directly respond to emailed questions from the Democrat-Gazette, and Fulbright IV said he was asked by Douglas to respond to the questions. Another relative whose name appears on the letter, Willy Foote, through a spokeswoman declined to comment.

The emailed memo addressed to university trustees and UA System President Donald Bobbitt also states that Fulbright has been "unfairly and inaccurately represented as a racist.

"No family members contacted have any recollection nor experienced any indication that Senator Fulbright had racist motivations in his personal, business or political life. This recollection spans the period of time between the 1940's and his death in 1995."

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, the top administrator at the Fayetteville campus, also received the letter.

In a statement last month after the committee's recommendation, Steinmetz said next steps for the campus would include "gathering feedback on the recommendations, considering additional input and perspectives from a wide range of university stakeholders, including faculty, staff, alumni and students."

A university statement released at the same time as the committee's recommendations said the feedback process would conclude in late May and that any name changes must be approved by the university system's board of trustees. A new state law prohibits the removal of historical monuments from public property without a waiver from the state History Commission.

Steinmetz did not respond to a request for comment submitted to a UA spokesman.