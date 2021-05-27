• Pope Francis, during a general audience at the Vatican, kissed the tattoo of Auschwitz survivor Lidia Maksymowicz, who was deported to the Holocaust death camp from her native Belarus by the age of 3, after she showed the pope the number etched into her arm by the Nazis.

• Marlon Moody, 38, and Brian Benson, 35, two cargo handlers at Los Angeles International Airport, face conspiracy and other counts after being accused of stealing four gold bars from a shipment of 2,000 bars being sent from Australia to New York, the FBI said.

• Donna Monticone, 49, of Oxford, Conn., a former nurse convicted of stealing fentanyl from patients undergoing surgeries and substituting the drug with saline, has been sentenced to four weekends in prison and three months of home confinement.

• Joe Montisano, director of the El Paso Zoo, said the zoo plans to press charges against a woman caught on video trying to feed spider monkeys from beneath a water feature after she crossed a shallow moat and climbed into their enclosure.

• Laurence des Cars, 54, said it will be her mission to draw more young people and increase global partnerships after she was named the first female president of the Louvre in the Paris museum's 228-year history.

• William McManus Jr., 50, a former assistant district attorney in Johnson City, Tenn., faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from a woman charged with shoplifting and meth possession in return for expunging the woman's criminal record.

• Dave Stubbs, an ambulance service official in Sydney, Australia, said three people, including a 1-year-old, were "a little shaken up" but otherwise fine after the pilot of their small plane was forced to land on Collaroy Beach north of the city when the craft's single engine failed.

• Mark Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, Minn., accused of swinging a golf club at an elderly couple and punching the man in the head after Ulsaker saw them holding an anti-Donald Trump sign five days after the November election, pleaded guilty to making violent threats, authorities said.

• Tom Wolf, the governor of Pennsylvania, has pardoned Paul Ezell, 65, an eye doctor who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge and lost his medical license for growing marijuana to help his dying wife reduce her use of prescription opioids.