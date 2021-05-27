Individual assistance denied for Benton County flooding

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management denied a request for individual flood assistance in Benton County, according to a news release.

The agency deemed damage assessment and insurance coverage from late April floods didn't meet the criteria for assistance, according to the release.

Parts of Benton County had 6 to 8 inches of rain in two hours April 28. Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an emergency disaster declaration May 5.

The declaration allowed the county and affected cities to request assistance from Emergency Management for uninsured public sector damages like roads and bridges.

The county and cities estimate total public infrastructure damage at $6.2 million.

If the public sector damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson may declare a statewide disaster, which, if confirmed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

FEMA staff visited the county this week and will continue to collect data.

Separate assessments are done for individual and public property, said Robert McGowen, county administrator of public safety. Individual assistance is based on a point system that emergency management uses, not a dollar amount. The losses for individual assistance have to be uninsured or they do not count, he said.

If residents have concerns or questions, they may call the state Emergency Management, Recovery Branch at (501) 683-6700.