Instagram to let users hide 'like' counts

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook confirmed Wednesday that it is rolling out a long-rumored new feature: Anyone on Facebook or Facebook-owned Instagram can hide "like" counts from posts they see on their feeds.

Users also can hide public "like" counts on their own posts, one at a time.

The feature is optional -- users can keep likes on their feeds the same -- and the default settings still will display publicly the number of likes.

Giving people a choice to turn off a core feature that powers engagement and interaction on the sites has been something the companies have tossed around for nearly two years, carefully checking how much it affects how people use social media. Ultimately, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said, it came down to making sure people felt comfortable using the apps.

"We're always trying to figure out the effects of what we build on people's lives and we want to do what we can to minimize the bad and maximize the good," Mosseri said on a call with reporters.

The features will roll out to everyone globally on both sites in the next few days.

Some people, even those that have worked on creating the sites, have become disillusioned with the way social media features can be designed to sap time. Some users have expressed concern that racking up likes and comparing posts to others made using the app stressful, rather than enjoyable.

Mosseri said some people have engaged less online in tests with like counts shut off, and some have engaged more. Overall, the shifts have been insignificant, he said. He plans to turn off his own likes, at least for now.

Likes have become so integral to how people view social media, the response can be seen in our brains, said Ofir Turel, a professor of information systems and decision sciences at California State University at Fullerton.

"I view likes as modern currency," he said. "Whenever we receive likes, it acts as a reward in our brain like any other reward."

It's not necessarily a bad thing, Turel noted. The issue with likes is the scale at which people interact with them, and when that becomes a competition.

"If you are engaging in social comparisons, and you are saying, 'That person got 150 likes, and I only got three likes,' the research has demonstrated that leads to negative mental health," said Dar Meshi, an assistant professor at Michigan State University who studies how we process socially communicated information.

Instagram has been testing versions of hiding like counts since 2019, initially alarming some users when it seemed like counts might get turned off for good. But the company, and its parent Facebook, landed on a more middling optional approach.

Professional influencers, who use social media to promote their brands and often make money by partnering with businesses, were some of the most outspoken against the plan to turn off like counts totally when it first popped up. Many influencers get paid by how many likes, views or comments they get, and completely getting rid of the metric could have drastically altered the industry.

The companies also are leaving metrics intact -- no matter the users' settings, people will still be able to like other posts, and users will be able to see the like counts on their own posts even if they choose not to make them public.

Letting people choose seems to be the best of both worlds, Instagram found.

"It's a little strange to be mad that someone else has the option to do something that you don't want to do yourself," Mosseri said.

Still, he expects some angry messages in his DMs this week.