Italy makes 3 arrests in cable car's fall

ROME -- Police arrested three people Wednesday in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying workers placed a clamp on the emergency brake to deactivate it as a patchwork repair -- one that prevented the brake from engaging when the lead cable snapped.

Carabinieri Lt. Col. Alberto Cicognani said at least one of three people interrogated by police Tuesday night admitted to what happened. He said the fork-shaped clamp had been placed on the emergency brake to deactivate it because the brake was engaging spontaneously and preventing the funicular from working.

Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi hypothesized that the operators of the sightseeing funicular, which had reopened after a wintertime covid-19 closure, used the clamp to avoid having to shut the attraction down for the more extensive, "radical" repairs that were necessary.

"We arrested three people who it turns out were directly involved in a concrete fact: The emergency brake mechanism of the cabin that fell onto the Mottarone slope was manipulated," Bossi told reporters in Verbania, adding that the severity of the disaster warranted their detention.

Bossi said it still wasn't clear why the lead cable snapped or whether it was related to the brake problem. But she said that the intentional deactivation of the brake, done several times over recent weeks for a persistent problem, prevented the brake from doing its job.

Sky and the LaPresse news agency identified the three people arrested as the owner of the cable car service, the director of the lift and the service chief.

34th political hopeful killed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- A mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing the number of candidates killed nationwide ahead of the June 6 elections to 34.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday the killing was "without doubt" the work of organized crime gangs. The Etellekt consulting firm said the overwhelming majority of the 34 slain candidates were vying for nominations or running for local posts.

Alma Barragan was killed Tuesday while campaigning for the mayorship of the city of Moroleon in violence-plagued Guanajuato state.

Experts say drug gangs want to place sympathetic candidates in town halls and city governments, so they can operate without interference from police and extort money from local businesses and government budgets.

Lopez Obrador said the gangs were killing candidates to scare voters away from the polls.

"When there is a lot of abstentionism, the mafias dominate the elections," the president said.

Barragan was running on the ticket of the Citizen's Movement party, which said in a statement that, "It is unthinkable that participating in political life means putting one's life at risk."

"This is the most violent election in Mexican history, and in Citizen's Movement we are not willing to act as if that is normal."

5 men held in shooting of U.K. activist

LONDON -- British police said Wednesday they have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist.

Sasha Johnson, 27, was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot at a house party in southeast London early Sunday.

Police and a friend have said nothing suggests that Johnson was targeted in the attack, but the Taking the Initiative Party said she had received death threats in the past related to her activism.

London's Metropolitan Police said Johnson was in the back garden attending the house party when four Black men entered the premises and discharged a firearm, injuring Johnson.

Police said Wednesday they detained five male suspects between the ages of 17 and 28 for other alleged offenses, including possession of drugs and weapons, before all five were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remained in police custody.

Police officials stressed they were not aware of "any reports of threats made against [Johnson] prior to the incident."

A friend of Johnson's told the BBC earlier this week that gang violence at the party may have led to Johnson getting shot.

Ship crash kills 3 Japanese crab fishers

TOKYO -- Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan's Hokkaido island, officials said.

The Japanese vessel overturned after the collision. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan's government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said.

Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia's Sakhalin island.

The two vessels collided about 12 miles north of Mombetsu. The Amur had departed Sakhalin on Tuesday and was carrying crabs to the Japanese port.