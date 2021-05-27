Judge orders arrest of fatal DUI suspect

A Pulaski County Circuit judge on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a 54-year-old Little Rock man accused of killing a man in a drunken-driving collision last year, saying Victor Montell Harmon tested positive for marijuana Monday.

Prosecutors also had petitioned the court for Harmon's arrest, reporting that he had failed to submit to weekly drug testing since he was court-ordered to do so three weeks ago. Harmon, charged with negligent homicide, was supposed to be tested last Friday.

Judge Chris Piazza said he ordered Harmon on Monday to immediately undergo testing, and Harmon explained the test's positive finding by stating that he had used marijuana over the weekend.

Deputy prosecutor Tonya Acker told the judge that prosecutors wanted Harmon arrested because he had not followed the court-ordered testing requirement since it was imposed May 4.

Acker told the judge that Harmon had a blood-alcohol level of 0.175, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, when he was arrested by state troopers after a 37-year-old England man was killed on the Interstate 30 Arkansas River Bridge in October.

According to a crash report, Anthony Brian King, an electrician, had pulled over to help a Ford Expedition that had stalled in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30. King was killed when a Dodge Dakota pickup crashed into the back of the Expedition, pushing the SUV into King and crushing him against his Jeep.

Authorities identified Harmon as the Dodge driver, reporting that both he and his passenger, Vercy Robinson, were injured.

According to an arrest report, Harmon was driving with a suspended license and the pickup had fictitious license plates.

Harmon spent about five months in jail before being released on $40,000 bond.