June: Eat, drink and drag as fundraisers return in NWA

Take Steps Road Rally

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

5 9:30-11 a.m. -- The 12th annual Take Steps Road Rally to benefit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation will be at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers.

According to organizers: "Take Steps is a family-friendly fundraising event where patients, loved ones, friends and supporters empower and inspire each other to continue the fight against these devastating diseases. More than 200 people will join the Foundation at the road rally, with the goal of raising $85,000 to support the Foundation's research, education, support and advocacy initiatives. Erin Szopiak, this year's Honored Hero, is one of the millions of Americans living with Crohn's disease, a painful and medically incurable inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that attacks the digestive system."

The road rally will help fund mission critical research and patient support programs and increase awareness of these diseases.

Information: (646) 899-0333, cctakesteps.org or acarroll@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Service Above Self and 100th Anniversary Celebration

Rotary Club of Fayetteville

5 11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will laud local leaders and celebrate its 100th anniversary at a Service Above Self Picnic at the Rotary Park playground at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville.

Information: (479) 713-9823 or fayettevillerotary.org.

The Founders Crawfish Boil

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

5 1-4 p.m. -- The 11th annual Founders Crawfish Boil presented by First National Bank of NWA and hosted by Henderson Engineers will be at the First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas off Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville.

Organizers say guests may order 2 pounds of crawfish and fixings (potatoes, sausage and corn) for $20 on site, first come, first serve. Maud Crawford will perform live. Drinks will be provided by First National Bank of NWA. Tents, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Feel free to bring your own chairs as well and stay to enjoy the music.

All proceeds will benefit the Children's Safety Center of Washington County. This event is approved by the city of Fayetteville. Volunteers and guests are required to follow Fayetteville covid-19 city mandates.

Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org.

Street Dinner

Downtown Springdale

5 5 & 7 p.m. -- The fifth annual Downtown Springdale Alliance Street Dinner presented by Milestone Construction Company will take place on Emma Avenue. Tables will be spread out along the avenue to allow for social distancing.

The four-course meal prepared by Chef Brent Hale of Big Sexy Food and Fancy Pants Catering will be served in two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

After dinner, guests may enjoy a live concert featuring La Fiesta in Walter Turnbow Park. Organizers say the Street Dinner is the nonprofit organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds go to "programming that builds a vibrant and thriving downtown Springdale." Dinner tickets are $75. Guests can purchase dinner and two drink tickets for $85.

Kyra Ramsey, marketing director, says: "The Street Dinner is produced by the Downtown Springdale Alliance to support the free programs it presents throughout the year, including the Live at Turnbow outdoor music series, Ozarktober, our annual fall festival, Christmas on the Creek and a variety of public art installations which you can see throughout downtown."

Supporting sponsors include Milestone Construction Company, Tyson Family Foundation, Core Architects, Legacy National Bank, Garver, Spectrum Holdings LLLP, Cromwell Architects, Community Pharmacy, Ecological Design Group, The Bauhaus Biergarten, Black Apple Hard Cider, Bike Rack and CitiScapes.

Information: downtownspringdale.org.

Purple Reign Drag Show

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter

5 8-10 p.m. -- The second annual Purple Reign Drag Show Fundraiser presented by Skittles to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter will be at The Momentary in Bentonville. Crystal Methyd, a season 12 finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race," will be the featured performer.

Organizers say other performers include local favorites: Taylor Madison Monroe; Amiyah Turelle; O'Shea Reed; Neptune; Ella Rosa; Nicki Savage; Umami Origami; and Inertia.

Due to social distancing guidelines, tickets are being sold in four-packs with three tiers available: VIP, private tables and party pods.

"Domestic violence affects the LGBTQIA+ community at rates significantly higher than any other demographic community. We know that domestic violence does not discriminate and neither do we," say organizers. "At the NWA Women's Shelter, we provide shelter, counseling and advocacy services to anyone who needs assistance reclaiming their lives and freedom from their abuser. We are a safe place for YOU to be YOU. Because of the abundant generosity of our sponsors, all proceeds go directly to benefit the programs and clients at the NWA Women's Shelter."

Information: (479) 246-9999 or nwaws.org.

Reinert Cup

Ozark Guidance

7 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- The 26th annual Reinert Cup Classic to benefit Ozark Guidance will be played at Springdale Country Club. The four-person scramble fundraiser will include grab-and-go breakfast or lunch, on-course refreshments and a gift. Team registration is $800.

Organizers say proceeds from the golf outing will "benefit the Ozark Guidance Center Foundation to help save and change lives across Northwest and North-Central Arkansas. For 51 years, Ozark Guidance has been a locally developed, community based, nonprofit organization. We continue to provide comprehensive behavioral health services annually for approximately 15,000 adults and children living in Northwest and North-Central Arkansas."

Information: (501) 733-7366, teresa.wilson@ozarkguidance.org or ozarkguidance.org/golf.

The Cancer Challenge

10-12 Times vary -- The three-day, multi-event Cancer Challenge fundraiser will lead off with a golf tournament June 10 at Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista.

The annual benefit for Northwest Arkansas cancer charities also will include junior and adult tennis, pickleball, golf and trap shooting tournaments and social events.

Scheduled competitions include:

• Golf -- 7:30 a.m. June 10-11, Kingswood and Country Club golf courses in Bella Vista;

• Tennis -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12 at Kingsdale Tennis Complex in Bella Vista;

• Pickleball (men's doubles and women's doubles) -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11 at the Walton Life Fitness Center in Bentonville:

• Pickleball (mixed doubles) -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12 at the Walton Life Fitness Center in Bentonville;

• Trap Shoot -- 8 a.m.-noon and noon-4 p.m. June 11 at Highlands Gun Range in Gravette; and

• 10K/5K/1M Run Walk -- 7 a.m. at Cooper Elementary School in Bella Vista.

An adult tennis and pickleball outdoor happy hour is set for 6-8 p.m. June 10 at Kingsdale Tennis Complex in Bella Vista.

Organizers say proceeds from the Cancer Challenge stay in Northwest Arkansas, and the group has granted some $13.2 million to local cancer services and programs since its founding in 1993. Grant recipients have included Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, Circle of Life Hospice, Community Clinic, Hope Cancer Resources, Mercy Health Foundation of Northwest Arkansas and Washington Regional Cancer Support Home. Organizers say the group has served more than 475,000 Northwest Arkansans since the challenge was established.

Information: (479) 273-3172 or cancerchallenge.com.

Partea with a Purpose

Havenwood

12 -- A semi-virtual tea party is planned to benefit Havenwood. Organizers say: "This semi-virtual tea party is hosted by you, in your own space, with guests of your choice! Join our livestream for a short program at Samantha's Garden led by Abby Turner of A Tabletop Affair to learn about the impact Havenwood has in our community as they continue to bring women and their children from crisis to self sufficiency."

According to a news release, Havenwood Tea Co., founded in 2019, sells artisan tea packaged by Savoy Tea in Fayetteville. Proceeds create need-based scholarships for the women of Havenwood as well as a safe space to learn elements of small business such as packaging orders, sourcing products and social media marketing. Party packages are available for $50, $100 or $250.

Information: (479) 273-1060 or nwahavenwood.org.

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

Catfish, Corndogs and Cornhole

16 noon -- The Catfish, Corndog and Cornhole fundraiser will be held at the Mercy Hospital campus in Rogers in the north field and parking lot areas. Amateur and competitive cornhole brackets for teams of two are available. Catfish and corndogs will be provided by The Catfish Hole.

Information: (479) 338-2990 or mercyhealthfoundation.net/nwa.

Red, White and Baby Blue

Jackson T. Graves Foundation

25 7-10 p.m. -- The 17th annual Red, White and Baby Blue presented by Collier Drug Stores, a fundraiser for the Jackson L. Graves Foundation, will be at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. The evening will include food, drinks, a silent auction with online option and live music. Tickets for the casual chic attire event are $50 in advance or $60 at the door.

Information: (479) 799-9592 or info@jacksongraves.org.

Gala

The Cancer Challenge

26 6 p.m. -- The Cancer Challenge Gala will be held at Heroncrest in Springdale. The benefit will include games, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and an after-party.

Organizers remind supporters that proceeds from the Cancer Challenge stay in Northwest Arkansas.

Information: (479) 273-3172 or cancerchallenge.com

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Beck Pruitt, 2, follows his sister Arden, 5, over the logs Monday, June 4, 2018, as they play on the Rotary Playground at Kessler Mountain Park in Fayetteville. The Rotary Club of Fayetteville raised $155,000 to assist the City in building playground. The play equipment was manufactured by Themed Concepts of Minnesota and consists of custom hand-sculpted and hand-painted glass fiber reinforced concrete formed into rocks, trees, and wildlife animals.