Lawrence enjoying time with TE Tebow

Trevor Lawrence is excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tebow last week, giving the former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback an opportunity to revive his pro career as a tight end catching passes from their rookie No. 1 overall pick.

"He looks great," Lawrence said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. "He's just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Had a few conversations with him and I can already tell, and just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him.

"Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day. And then I'm excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He's in awesome shape."

The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after playing baseball the past five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets' organization. He's reuniting with Urban Meyer, his college coach at Florida, and joining Lawrence after the 21-year-old's standout career at Clemson.

"I never met Tim until last week so I didn't really know him, but I was intrigued by his character, his work ethic and what he's been able to do throughout his life on the field and off the field," Lawrence said.

Lawrence and Meyer are aiming to immediately instill a winning culture in Jacksonville, which has had one winning season in the past 13 years.

"He's awesome, definitely a player's coach," Lawrence said of Meyer. "What I love is the expectations are very clear. There's no misconstruing anything. We know what's expected of us and he takes care of us.

"We don't have a five-year plan. This isn't let's get a little bit better and then eventually we'll win. Let's win as soon as we can. Let's win now."

Lawrence is used to winning. He was 34-2 as Clemson's starter and led the Tigers to the 2018 national championship.

"They didn't bring me in to expect to lose, so even though we haven't had that much success in the past, this is a new year, this is a new team and really a new mind-set with the coaching staff and what they're bringing in," he said.

Lawrence has been impressed the Jaguars have had almost 100% participation at voluntary workouts this week.

"It just shows kind of where this team is at and what we want moving forward, so I really like the energy that's here right now," he said. "Really just excited to be a part of it."

Lawrence had labrum surgery on his left, nonthrowing shoulder in February so the team has been cautious with him so far.

"Every week we're making some adjustments and progressing forward and we have a great plan being cautious, but also getting back in the swing of doing normal things at practice," Lawrence said. "I feel like I'm pretty far along. I don't want to give like a certain percentage, but I feel like I'm doing really well.

"It doesn't bother me at all. Honestly, I'm a little limited on weight that I can do with my left shoulder but other than that, movement-wise, I got full range of motion. It's feeling really good, so we're making all the steps in the right direction."

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Tim Tebow walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia. Tebow and coach Urban Meyer are together again, this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, May 20, 2021, and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)