Raging, rooting pigs

After careful consideration of state Sen. Trent Garner's recent opinion piece in this newspaper, I am in complete agreement with his comparison of today's ultra-conservative reactionary Republican politicians to a pack of wild hogs. Unfortunately, nothing wreaks havoc in The Natural State quite like those raging, rooting pigs.

Yes, Senator, it's a pretty good metaphor.

CLARA JONES

El Dorado

Stop asking for cash

I think that I can speak for the vast majority of my fellow Arkansans when I say enough is enough. We're tired of the constant barrage of mail soliciting contributions to charity. Once or twice a year would be OK, but once or twice a month is too much.

Additionally, it doesn't seem to make any difference if you just made a contribution a month or two ago, you'll still get their constant stream of mail imploring you to give. Then, there are the multiple requests, first for the charity itself, then that charity's research, and then for left-handed people affected by the charity and so on.

If whoever is in charge of soliciting money for their cause thinks that bombarding people with requests for money is going to get the job done, think again. This is just a "turnoff" for many of us.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Still a true newspaper

I have traveled far and wide across North America. In my years, I have witnessed the unfortunate demise of the beloved (and important) thing we called a "newspaper." This is just a quick note to tell you all that you are doing a fantastic job at preserving what a true newspaper should be. Decent amount of news, compiled from all over, and even the stories your own authors write are so well-done.

I can honestly say it's the last good remaining newspaper. The New York Times is still there, but who can read that in a few minutes? Besides, that's not the best choice as a good synopsis of things, like your paper is. May you prosper in this difficult time for newspaper companies.

CYRUS TAMBOLI

Little Rock