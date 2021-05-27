Little Rock Zoo announces names of otter pups

The Little Rock Zoo has announced the names of its two new otter pups after a naming contest.

The new male is named RJ, and the new female is named Sunshine, the zoo announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The otter pups were born to mother Carly and their father, Ray, in February, after a recommendation by the American Special Survival Plan Program, the release stated.

A naming contest introduced to the public resulted in approximately 1,365 votes, the zoo said.

Both of the chosen names are references to the pups' father. RJ is short for "Ray Junior," and Sunshine was inspired by "Ray of."