L'Oreal to invest $12M in NLR, create 45 jobs

L'Oreal USA will invest $12 million in its North Little Rock plant and create 45 full-time jobs, the company announced Wednesday.

The plant now has 350 employees and plans to increase production for all its brands.

"We are thrilled that L'Oreal USA has made this strategic investment in our future here in North Little Rock as we continue our plant's evolution toward becoming the global color cosmetics center of excellence within the L'Oreal Group," Eric Fox, vice president of operations and plant manager for the North Little Rock facility, said in a news release.

"We are also grateful to the state of Arkansas for continuously demonstrating its commitment to business partnership and growing manufacturing jobs in our state."

The North Little Rock facility is the largest color cosmetics factory worldwide in the L'Oreal Group, producing 250 million-plus units of mascara, eye shadow, face powder, lip gloss and nail color every year.

"I have visited with L'Oreal leadership on my economic trips to Europe, and I know that they are committed to investing in North Little Rock and our state," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release. "L'Oreal has a long history of doing business in Arkansas and they know that our workforce and business climate are second to none."

L'Oreal has operated the plant for about 50 years. The plant produces brands that include Maybelline New York, L'Oreal Paris, essie, Lancome, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup and Dermablend.

"This expansion will not only impact the company's bottom line, but it will bring more jobs that will improve the quality of life for 45 more families," state Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said.

The company will be given state economic development incentives that include ArkPlus, which provides tax credits of 10% of the total investment in an expansion project.

"L'Oreal continues to play a progressive role in developing our workforce and community," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said in the release.