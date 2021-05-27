LR gunfire kills 1 person, hurts several

A shooting Wednesday night left one person dead and multiple people injured in the capital city, according to Little Rock Police Department authorities.

Department spokesman Mark Edwards said officers were sent to the Mabelvale Pike and South University Avenue area where investigators shut down traffic in both directions as they investigated the crime scene.

He confirmed that one person was dead and that multiple other people had been shot. He could provide no further information about the nature of the shooting, the number of people shot, the extent of their injuries or the identity of the dead person.

Edwards said he did not know exactly what time the shooting occurred. The department's call log, however, indicated a shots-fired call going out at 8:05 p.m.

More information will be released when it becomes available, Edwards said.