Chase across river,

back ends in arrest

A Little Rock man led police on a chase across the Arkansas River twice after fleeing an attempted traffic stop Tuesday night, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police sought to stop a vehicle driven by Taylor Hawkins, 18, around 8:50 p.m. on a defective equipment violation and pursued his vehicle from North Little Rock to Little Rock and back, the report said.

Hawkins eventually crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, attempting to get rid of a stolen firearm while running from police, according to the report. He was apprehended at Foxboro and Nicole drives, the report said.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was held without bail late Wednesday. Hawkins is charged with felony fleeing police; felony theft by receiving of a firearm; misdemeanor fleeing on foot; misdemeanor driving without a license; and misdemeanor driving with defective equipment.

Drug charges filed after traffic stop

North Little Rock police arrested a Little Rock woman after finding her in possession of drugs Tuesday morning during a traffic stop, according to a report.

Antonisha Nordan, 27, was stopped about 10 a.m. by an officer at 26th Street and Pike Avenue because her vehicle had expired tags, the report said.

The officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and a search found Schedule I drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Nordan was taken to the Pulaski County jail. She is charged with felony possession of Schedule I drugs;, felony possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.