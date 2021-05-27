Memorial Day closings planned

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Memorial Day:

Pine Bluff City Hall -- closed Friday and Monday.

Jefferson County Courthouse -- closed Friday and Monday.

White Hall City Hall -- closed Monday.

Liberty Utilities -- closed Monday.

Waste Management -- closed Monday.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas -- the office will be closed Monday, however the Southeast Arkansas Transportation service will continue to take dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments.

The state will observe Memorial Day as an official holiday, with the Capitol and all state buildings closed Monday.