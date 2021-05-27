Motor sports schedules

SERIES SCHEDULES

NOTE Race winners listed in parentheses

NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 9 Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 11 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)

Feb. 11 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)

Feb. 14 DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)

Feb. 21 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)

Feb. 28 Dixie Vodka 400 (William Byron)

March 7 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Kyle Larson)

March 14 Instacart 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

March 21 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Ryan Blaney)

March 29 Food City Dirt Race (Joey Logano)

April 10 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

April 18 TOYOTA OWNERS 400 (Alex Bowman)

April 25 GEICO 500 (Brad Keselowski)

May 2 Buschy McBusch Race 400 (Kyle Busch)

May 9 Goodyear 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

May 16 Drydene 400 (Alex Bowman)

May 23 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (Chase Elliott)

SUNDAY Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 6 Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 13 x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth

June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth

June 20 Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.

June 26 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

June 27 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

July 4 Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 11 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.

July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 8 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 15 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Indianapolis, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 5 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 26 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 3 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth

Oct. 24 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 31 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Feb. 13 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 20 Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O'Reilly (Ty Gibbs)

Feb. 27 Contender Boats 250 (Myatt Snider)

March 6 Alsco Uniforms 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

March 13 Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (Austin Cindric)

March 20 EchoPark 250 (Justin Allgaier)

April 9 Cook Out 250 (Josh Berry)

April 24 Ag-Pro 300 (Jeb Burton)

May 8 Steakhouse Elite 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 15 Drydene 200 (Austin Cindric)

May 22 Pit Boss 250 (Kyle Busch)

SATURDAY Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.

June 5 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

June 12 Alsco 250, Fort Worth

June 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.

June 27 Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Long Pond, Pa.

July 3 Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 27 Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 17 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Alsco 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 Cowboy 300, Fort Worth

Oct. 23 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 30 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks

Feb. 12 NextEra Energy 250 (Ben Rhodes)

Feb. 19 BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O'Reilly (Ben Rhodes)

March 5 Bucked Up 200 (John H. Nemechek)

March 20 Fr8Auctions 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 29 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (Martin Truex Jr)

April 17 ToyotaCare 250 (John H. Nemechek)

May 1 Wise Power 200 (Kyle Busch)

May 7 LiftKits4Less.com 200 (Sheldon Creed)

May 22 Toyota Tundra 225 (Todd Gilliland)

FRIDAY North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

June 12 SpeedyCash.com 220, Fort Worth

June 18 Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville, Tenn.

June 26 CRC Brakleen 150, Long Pond, Pa.

July 9 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Knoxville (Tenn.)

Aug. 7 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 20 WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 5 Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 16 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 24 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Las Vegas, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 30 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Martinsville, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

IndyCar

April 18 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Alex Palou)

April 25 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Colton Herta)

May 1 Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)

May 2 XPEL 375 (Pato O'Ward)

May 15 GMR Grand Prix (Rinus Veekay)

SUNDAY Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 12 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 1, Detroit.

June 13 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2, Detroit.

June 20 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 4 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

Aug. 8 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis.

Aug. 21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 12 Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 19 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Sept. 26 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.